Prince William made a surprise visit to Manchester today to meet with survivors of the Manchester Arena terror attack and pay tribute to the resilience of the city's residents for their heroism following the attack that killed 22 people.

William, the second in line to the British throne, signed a condolence book at Manchester Cathedral, writing "Manchester's strength and togetherness is an example to the world. My thoughts are with all those affected."

'Manchester's strength & togetherness is an example to the world' More about The Duke of Cambridge's visit here:https://t.co/fLqrok8xgc pic.twitter.com/tyMS2dSFxr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 2, 2017

William, 34, also met with first responders and health care workers who worked together to help those injured in one of the worst terrorist attacks in Britain's history. A suspected suicide bomber killed 22 people and wounded more than 100 others at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on May 22.

Among the victims were some of Grande's young fans and their parents who were waiting to pick their children up after the concert. The blast occurred in the venue's foyer, just after pink balloons were released from the arena's ceiling.

Danny Lawson/AFP via Getty Images

William, himself the father of two young children, made his first stop at the Greater Manchester Police Department where he praised community members "for their strength, decency and kindness," according to Kensington Palace. He heard the harrowing stories from police personnel who were among the first on the scene after the explosion, including from a police officer who was frantically searching for his own daughter while tending to the victims.

William later visited the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital to meet with young survivors of the attack and their families.

The Duke also visited Royal Manchester Children's Hospital to privately meet with families who have been supported following the attack. pic.twitter.com/c9JtvOmI65 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 2, 2017

William was following in the steps of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who paid a visit to the same hospital and met with survivors shortly after the attack.

William, who is an air ambulance pilot, also visited emergency call handlers who spoke with victims and heard their desperate cries for help in the immediate aftermath of the bombing. He also spent time with representatives from St. John Ambulance, Northern Rail and the British Red Cross, all of which provided aid after the explosion.

HRH meets local taxi drivers and restauranteurs, as well as representatives from Northern Rail, @BritishRedCross and @stjohnambulance pic.twitter.com/lkLEgAZJtC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 2, 2017

Manchester will be host to a benefit concert for the bombing victims this weekend. Ariana Grande will headline the One Love Manchester concert, which will also feature Coldplay, Miley Ray Cyrus, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Usher, the Black Eyed Peas, Take That and Niall Horan from One Direction.

The benefit, which sold out in just six minutes, is scheduled for Sunday at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, about 4 miles from the site of the May 22 attack.