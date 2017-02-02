Priyanka Chopra is the latest celebrity to speak out against President Trump's temporary immigration ban.

"As a global citizen, this has deeply affected me," the star of ABC's "Quantico," wrote in a blog post on LinkedIn.

"All of the 'banned' countries are places where a lot of UNICEF work is going on, where children are suffering the most," said Chopra, 34, a former Miss World and UNICEF Goodwill ambassador.

The actress said the "anger, frustration and helplessness" that followed Trump's order temporarily barring citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from entering the United States was justified.

She called on others to speak out against it.

"Please join me in making our voice stronger so that globally, our children are not discriminated against on the basis of their religion and do not have to bear the brunt of a political witch hunt," she said.

She wrote that there was much work to be done, but she was hopeful.

Chopra joins other celebrities who have assailed Trump for the temporary ban issued last week. The list includes Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Lawrence, Barbra Streisand, Rihanna and Ashton Kutcher.