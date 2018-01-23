Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis announce the 2018 Academy Awards nominees

More
ABC News breaks down the Oscars nominations with instant reactions and analysis.
54:45 | 01/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis announce the 2018 Academy Awards nominees

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52557554,"title":"Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis announce the 2018 Academy Awards nominees","duration":"54:45","description":"ABC News breaks down the Oscars nominations with instant reactions and analysis.","url":"/Entertainment/video/tiffany-haddish-andy-serkis-announce-2018-academy-awards-52557554","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.