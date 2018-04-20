Transcript for Vanessa Bell Calloway discusses the new season of Bounce TV's 'Saints and Sinners'

His client ABC radeon and I'm excited because I had he was the only Vanessa bell Calloway here live in studio out our Reyes I'm good thanks for having me not chorus and we have a lot of talk about one B this theory about CDC and sinner as. See there aren't season. And you are kill it because value are obviously need the HER yes describe you he adds that. Lady Alan Johnston and you know I think people are excited. You don't just because you do brink did to concept of church stuff that you're by. Bill and Axl we that we love my church and Andy I don't millennium millennium the drama to go Dell we love our drama knows what will Ahmard church of drama but we love them both. Enabled got to go to get hot. The perfect and it just everybody knows as of Sunday night at 9 o'clock PME on the downtown on bounced Stevie now. Let's talk about your your characters and ended in a little bit because I feel like she's had a role cold though Verizon's first thing he continued I. Finale says she needs lady Ellen needs the money to lay hands on for some army for somebody to come from the church she got a lot. I go and all it's got a lot of skeletons buried he's got a lot of issues but it's such a fine cared to play because it has so many. This has an in depth does have the less she has issue she's not perfect she's trying. In gee you know G did something from this one and she has ulterior motives over here and as he's actually time you're loving mother and she's trying to be a good daughter but she seems to always fall short says yes a lot of flaws was as an actors is really great. A play is a lot of fun and as you know the backdrop is there. The church is the backdrop as Cyprus Georgia and greater whole baptists are. In at a good name greater. Is the backdrop it's really about the people in this community and they come together and not come to get how they were how to kill comic ally. Did not of people broke in this town a lot of people and coming into the task. You want this I want that those are all about this community of people and how they try to live together. And ultimately it doesn't work out. No because every function of the dysfunction yeah. That means that you know I. As I mentioned. It is a familiar feel because we have this this group of people that come together and you know they're there some greed. Parts where you know we we feel we feel you know with with a cameo in writing music and things like pat. Then it look at operas they kind of filling in every single continuing nighttime drama. Exactly exactly. I am curious because they did you clip this for the upcoming thing and I am curious because. I feel like this is going to be a pivotal time there's like this. Pull for this church who's gonna take it over is it. Do you think it was lead by very there's definitely a pull bleachers inserts its Guy Carbonneau whole hour real estate type of investment and you don't last season and he cited no spoiler for those you haven't but. I like the titled it's taken and lady Allen loses her church. So her holds during this season is trying to get this church back because of father found this church and around of these seen in my mother hunt using lady Ellen site. Baby lady bird agents you nothing to me mess. We're looking at my job as they say the apple does not solve our military and not it and I and of course you know we he has been diligent and kind of following the type a drama that I'm curious because you know one of the things I'm also out a watcher Greenleaf and I'm I'm I'm wondering if it. Ever there was to be the ultimate mash up of church dramas. Look like I mean lady today gone up when they. Got that ability. You know I have been doesn't really haven't seen I don't need to have another Atlantans of the green leave. But yeah me out there I've you have these mega church is the meant literally. Three you'll want to meet within 56 black radius I mean mile radius of your community going to be three mega churches yen you know how that is so. I think that would be very possible because georgians are competing for your sponsorship for your free to cover their journeys and their bodies bore -- era better than the next line. It's all about money at the end of the day right AM and save themselves but I suspect. Blasting me anything out of every parent yes of course we know there is deathly other thing and and a the thing that golf. They've at a maggots are acting like got to fail. To. Well you know in addition to the series which is obviously thought of that we're going to be checking every cent in and I BM amounts CV. Have a one woman show coming. On the mind. I'm so proud of this piece of engine of about four he has not call list resorts about. The life of Zora Neale Hurston and she wrote over like a thousand letters before the Olympics. She's prolific and her writing is as beautiful as she wrote about how the letters. Two different people like county calendar links to news different husbands and the playwright gab real Denise Nina wrote a beautiful. Piece. You don't always are begins and again he just a mine and it's that is not. Zoran writing it's get he's writing program a few. Like the letters obviously that I read in the end the lane is not just be sitting there reading is a fool's staged an idea form explain. I was in the letters are written buys or and a couple pulls that we use for the rest has written by embryo and it is it's like ninety minute poem. I love doing it so much the words is so rich. From the period in the culture of what was going on in from the Harlem Renaissance to when she died at sixties it was. It's just beautiful awesome doing at the legal theater which is a new state of the art Peter by has owned by Richard Lawson who might and that way. Or does that exactly. They got and his new life his bride gene Randall's life that yes I'm really in their. Great friends and present difference a year isn't Keenan I've become very good girlfriends in the last four years or so but I'm really happy to have. But the police and they're in theaters and then I got to Cleveland. Caramel house which I'm from that's where I started this mine beginnings at 81112. Year old taken dance classes and doing. It was my first theater you know a lot of things and I've learned I learned to caramel asked. Simon and they're doing a re opening that we knowledge and reopening an Ngo and I'm going there. To do allayed those rooms or in Cleveland's I'm really excited about that. I'm looking for money to get to it and we are trying to get it spots radio Broadway. Just. And I we have some potential investors coming to see it. In Los Angeles so. Right premium of things. Yeah as Britney com we love that I mean of course you are targeted so we always loved that element Ed you know an old relative in two different things and I'm saying like we just love that. You're kind of full circle uniting in eyes are eight arcane arts here in New York. When I was in college in Ohio University. I used to come and study it out daily at Christmas time in summertime you know. Until I graduate and then I moved after graduation. And I used to do how much it right here in ABC you know and I started in new York and is always good to a Mac and dues. It's good and I think also something else the people I'm sure you get to on this time to talk about the film come as a governor and where it is going to be rebuilt I don't ever write as mean. The answer I think that counts. I don't know I haven't been contacted. I hope so I've not going to be on Kenyon verses dough lore. Eddie Murphy's support screamed and hollered you know icing on the 11 o'clock news is of our heartland them of them in it. Apple feels I'm got away. But I don't assume that I minute but ivory got and I. By an you know just kind of beyond these speculation because it seems like it is coming into fruition. I am curious where you would see your character al-Qaeda looking back I. Interesting because I I've heard of I don't know of their got to do a re boot. They're going to do a continuation. So that's going to be interesting to see I don't know of the aspect how big how they plan until the story. Aggravated right and in if it's. This is a continuation. They come back to Africa I was doing right what a Bob Dylan. You got this await the in it it just happens to bad. Here it. This kind affiliate the same time but how far higher in relation to around them London is what con or are we. That that Whitney. Apple admits being in the body as I am is that by the I want to be much better than it does not mark Honda. I want to meet a black wrap it up and up. I'll. Get to from London to content like I had a. You ought all buggy. It's rough dirt girl with it. It would it will flag they that they can't vote the black area that. And has been reignited Mina Al about it they were like a meeting of its grams of remind me in the stars. Exactly and how do you feel about it like making just you know I feel like it's you guys set the flames are in his soul. It's this the president have been asked obviously and one of the things I know for sure. At the timing was ever right to do a remake of coming to America it isn't around me they would be crazy to miss this opportunity because. There'd be picked on at this for years. The remake of coming to America but if there was ever a time with the success of black panther it eased now. I hope that they capitalize on it and I hope that they Rex is definitely. You imagine that the two with a two countries together bevy factors are why. I mean would be epic keeping black candidate well CNN is about to take old every right the Ab yeah. There's we don't we hope. Well you know I can talk all day but I definitely want to reiterate the fact that we're gonna see you on Sunday night at a not. Abbott is that right that I directed him so five and six this year. I directed episode last year so when you see fireman's thinks. I did directives to episodes and I'm very proud of that and I just to show it's a great show if you don't this to my knowledge as. It's got caught up in the drama black people and church now though Yost people on Sunday when you go to church animal and Randall Larsen Sunday flew rules at night. Now it just makes and the search crazy day it yet. A perfect way to rapid I mean of course is check let me add on the high amounts it me about Stevie academic did you go to Brown's background do you bids Latin. Absolutely yes that's definitely the new streamer we gotta support that as well. Thank you so my eyes perhaps on the my ABC radio dialing them course this growth in its client signing off. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.