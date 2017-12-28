Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot are Forbes' top-grossing actors of 2017

Vin Diesel, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Gal Gadot kicked some major butt on screen and at the box office this year, according to Forbes magazine's list of the top-grossing actors of 2017.

Diesel topped the list, with his movies pulling in $1.6 billion in global ticket sales, mostly on the strength of "The Fate of the Furious" -- the eighth film in the "Fast and Furious" franchise. That film became the second-highest grossing film in the series. The 50-year-old action star also got some help from his other 2017 flick, "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage."

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Diesel edged out Johnson -- his "Fate of the Furious" co-star -- whose appearance in the box office flop "Baywatch" didn't hold his movies back from raking in $1.5 billion. His latest film, "Jumanji," released a week ago, will only add to that number.

Gadot's turn as Wonder Woman, the titular character in the Patty Jenkins-directed film, earned $822 million globally, on its way to becoming the highest-grossing live-action movie ever directed by a woman. Boosted by her appearance in "Justice League," the Israeli actress accounted for a total of $1.4 billion at the box office.

LucasFilm Ltd.

The list also includes a couple of the stars of Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" -- Daisy Ridley came in at number six with $1.08 billion and John Boyega locked down the No. 10 spot with $815 million. Boyega also appeared in films including "Detroit" and "The Circle." Meanwhile, Ridley joined an all-star cast for a remake of Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express."

Forbes used 2017 global ticket sales of major actors’ films, in which they had top billing, as reported by Box Office Mojo. Animated films were excluded.

