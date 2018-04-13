Will Ferrell released from hospital following car crash

Will Ferrell was hospitalized Thursday night when the SUV limousine in which he and others were riding was involved in an accident on a Los Angeles-area freeway.

Ferrell has since been released from the hospital, ABC Los Angeles station KABC confirmed.

His representative has not responded to ABC News' request for comment.

The accident happened just before 11:00 p.m. local time on Interstate 5 in Orange County, California, known locally as the I-5 freeway, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Ferrell was one of three passengers in the chauffeur-driven SUV when the accident occurred. According to a report from the California Highway Patrol, the SUV was sideswiped by another vehicle, causing it to flip.

The CHP report also indicates that the three men and one woman in the SUV were taken to local hospitals; the woman, who was not wearing any safety equipment, sustained "major" injuries.

At the time of the accident, Ferrell was returning from a Funny or Die event in the San Diego area called Glam Up the Midterms, at which he appeared as his "Anchorman" character Ron Burgundy.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Funny or Die

Christopher Watson, Joi-Marie McKenzie and Julie Sone contributed to this report.