Jimmy Kimmel crashes nearby screening during Oscars to hand out snacks

Mar 4, 2018, 10:14 PM ET
PHOTO: An audience at a movie theater nearby gets a surprise visit from Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel and other actors and actresses, March 4, 2018, in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel Live/Instagram
An audience at a movie theater nearby gets a surprise visit from Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel and other actors and actresses, March 4, 2018, in Los Angeles.

In an effort to say "Thank you" to moviegoers around the country, Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel surprised a packed audience Sunday night by leaving the show venue to crash a nearby screening of "A Wrinkle in Time."

"I don't think you fully understand, I don't want us to just clap [for the moviegoer]," he said, revealing his secret plan.

Related: Oscars 2018: Complete winners list

Read: How to watch the Oscars; what time coverage starts

Kimmel walked next door to the TCL Chinese Theater and brought A-listers like Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill, Gal Gadot and Emily Blunt to hand out candy and hot dogs to those watching the film.

"Let's head over there right now," Kimmel said, leading the group to the theater.

Kimmel then announced to the shocked moviegoers that they were live on the Oscars.

"This is so much better than the Oscars," Gadot yelled.

Kimmel thanked the audience for making a show like the Oscars possible as Hamill, Margot Robbie and others handed out hotdogs, candy and pieces of a huge sub.

He grabbed one lucky person from the audience, Mike, who introduced the next presenter. Kimmel told Mike to introduce Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph.

The two funny ladies then introduced best documentary short subject.

Comments