In an effort to say "Thank you" to moviegoers around the country, Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel surprised a packed audience Sunday night by leaving the show venue to crash a nearby screening of "A Wrinkle in Time."

"I don't think you fully understand, I don't want us to just clap [for the moviegoer]," he said, revealing his secret plan.

Kimmel walked next door to the TCL Chinese Theater and brought A-listers like Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill, Gal Gadot and Emily Blunt to hand out candy and hot dogs to those watching the film.

STAY TUNED: A group of celebrities from the #Oscars are headed to surprise an unsuspecting movie theatre audience...https://t.co/KGJMUsJlgf #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2xehKs9T3K — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 5, 2018

"Let's head over there right now," Kimmel said, leading the group to the theater.

Kimmel then announced to the shocked moviegoers that they were live on the Oscars.

"This is so much better than the Oscars," Gadot yelled.

The movie stars are armed with candy, a six-foot-sub, and two hotdog cannons... https://t.co/lJd8920ucU #Oscars pic.twitter.com/l0KCoS82vf — ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018

Kimmel thanked the audience for making a show like the Oscars possible as Hamill, Margot Robbie and others handed out hotdogs, candy and pieces of a huge sub.

He grabbed one lucky person from the audience, Mike, who introduced the next presenter. Kimmel told Mike to introduce Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph.

The two funny ladies then introduced best documentary short subject.