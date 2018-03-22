Princess Kate was blooming today as she stepped out for her last royal engagement before going on maternity leave for her third child.

Interested in Royal Family? Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Kate, who is due in April, and Prince William visited Copper Box Arena at London’s Olympic Stadium to see the work of Coach Core, a charity affiliated with the Royal Foundation overseen by Kate, William and Prince Harry.

i-Images/Polaris

“Today’s public engagements by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be Her Royal Highness’ last before starting her maternity leave," said a Kensington Palace spokeswoman.

Their Royal Highnesses arrive at the @CopperBoxArena to join a @TeamSportsAid event. SportsAid is the only national charity of its kind – helping young British sportsmen & women who are aspiring to be the country's next Olympic, Paralympic, Commonwealth & World Champions. pic.twitter.com/Ui2iulVPFL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

Kate, 36, and William, 35, met with athletes at Olympic Park. William jumped in to participate in a wheelchair basketball match and appeared to surprise even himself when he scored a basket.

The Duke has a go at wheelchair basketball - and scores! ?? pic.twitter.com/AkLhdumhYB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

The parents of Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, also took part in a quiz testing their knowledge of the Commonwealth and a cooking demonstration at the St Luke’s Trust.

Next, at St Luke's Community Centre, Their Royal Highnesses take part in preparations for a #CommonwealthBigLunch. All today’s recipes have come from Commonwealth countries! pic.twitter.com/NIEEJRdedX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

Kate shared that George and Charlotte love cooking with her and one of their favorite things is getting messy making pizza dough.

Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Last month, Kate joked that William was “in denial” about their third child and William told a well-wisher that he was already exhausted from George and Charlotte.

What's next for Kate

Kate plans to have her baby again at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where she gave birth to both George and Charlotte.

The soon-to-be mother of three will take time off for maternity leave.

She is expected to attend Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19th at Windsor Castle and Trooping the Colour, the Queen’s official birthday celebration, in June.

However, if her pregnancy is delayed and she gives birth in May, Kensington Palace may re-evaluate her schedule.

William and Kate have spoken of the support they receive from family members and their nanny, Maria Theresa Borrallo, in raising two children while juggling royal obligations and charitable work. There is speculation they may hire a second nanny to help with the addition to their growing family.

Kate is expected to return to royal duties after about six months, as she did after her last pregnancy.

William is set to tour Israel and the Palestinian territories this summer, but Kate will not accompany him. When she returns to work, Kate will be helping Markle as she joins the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

Kate's pregnancy style

Kate, who wore a pair of skinny jeans and stylish white coat today, has been busy with multiple engagements over the past few weeks.

Robin Nunn/Nunn Syndication/Polaris

She spoke Wednesday about the importance of early intervention for children who may be trying to cope with mental health issues and the challenges of growing up. Kate launched a major new initiative, an early years steering group, that will look at ways of improving how society supports children so they have the resilience to cope with life’s pressures when adults.

In her speech today, The Duchess said "I really feel so passionately about the importance of early intervention… providing children in their earliest years with social and emotional security builds strong foundations which last a lifetime" pic.twitter.com/1HPFSieFHx — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 21, 2018

Kate's pregnancy was announced by Kensington Palace last September when she had to cancel an event due to hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe morning sickness. She quickly resumed her schedule of royal engagements, playing tennis with children and even traveling to Norway and Sweden with William in January.

Kate walked the red carpet at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) last month and attended the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey earlier this month. The service was also Markle’s first official engagement since Christmas with Queen Elizabeth and the royal family.

She also joined Markle, along with Harry and William, at a question and answer session in February for their Royal Foundation, outlining their charitable aims for the future.

Take a look at some of Kate's appearances throughout her pregnancy.

Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty Images

Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Andrew Parsons/i-Images/Polaris

Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images

Andrew Parsons/i-Images/Polaris

Geoff Pugh/NMA Rota/Nunn Syndication/Polaris

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images