Princess Kate attends last official engagement before maternity leave

Mar 22, 2018, 1:15 PM ET
PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives at the Copper Box in the Olympic Park in London, March 22, 2018.Robin Nunn/Nunn Syndication/Polaris
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives at the Copper Box in the Olympic Park in London, March 22, 2018.

Princess Kate was blooming today as she stepped out for her last royal engagement before going on maternity leave for her third child.

Kate, who is due in April, and Prince William visited Copper Box Arena at London’s Olympic Stadium to see the work of Coach Core, a charity affiliated with the Royal Foundation overseen by Kate, William and Prince Harry.

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge meet wheelchair basketball players, March 22, 2018, in London.i-Images/Polaris
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge meet wheelchair basketball players, March 22, 2018, in London.

“Today’s public engagements by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be Her Royal Highness’ last before starting her maternity leave," said a Kensington Palace spokeswoman.

Kate, 36, and William, 35, met with athletes at Olympic Park. William jumped in to participate in a wheelchair basketball match and appeared to surprise even himself when he scored a basket.

The parents of Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, also took part in a quiz testing their knowledge of the Commonwealth and a cooking demonstration at the St Luke’s Trust.

Kate shared that George and Charlotte love cooking with her and one of their favorite things is getting messy making pizza dough.

Britains Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge pose with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at Kensington Palace in this undated photo provided by Kensington Palace. The photo has been used on the Cambridges Christmas card.Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace via Getty Images
Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge pose with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at Kensington Palace in this undated photo provided by Kensington Palace. The photo has been used on the Cambridges' Christmas card.

Last month, Kate joked that William was “in denial” about their third child and William told a well-wisher that he was already exhausted from George and Charlotte.

What's next for Kate

Kate plans to have her baby again at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where she gave birth to both George and Charlotte.

The soon-to-be mother of three will take time off for maternity leave.

She is expected to attend Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19th at Windsor Castle and Trooping the Colour, the Queen’s official birthday celebration, in June.

However, if her pregnancy is delayed and she gives birth in May, Kensington Palace may re-evaluate her schedule.

William and Kate have spoken of the support they receive from family members and their nanny, Maria Theresa Borrallo, in raising two children while juggling royal obligations and charitable work. There is speculation they may hire a second nanny to help with the addition to their growing family.

Kate is expected to return to royal duties after about six months, as she did after her last pregnancy.

William is set to tour Israel and the Palestinian territories this summer, but Kate will not accompany him. When she returns to work, Kate will be helping Markle as she joins the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry.

Kate's pregnancy style

Kate, who wore a pair of skinny jeans and stylish white coat today, has been busy with multiple engagements over the past few weeks.

She spoke Wednesday about the importance of early intervention for children who may be trying to cope with mental health issues and the challenges of growing up. Kate launched a major new initiative, an early years steering group, that will look at ways of improving how society supports children so they have the resilience to cope with life’s pressures when adults.

Kate's pregnancy was announced by Kensington Palace last September when she had to cancel an event due to hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe morning sickness. She quickly resumed her schedule of royal engagements, playing tennis with children and even traveling to Norway and Sweden with William in January.

Kate walked the red carpet at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) last month and attended the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey earlier this month. The service was also Markle’s first official engagement since Christmas with Queen Elizabeth and the royal family.

She also joined Markle, along with Harry and William, at a question and answer session in February for their Royal Foundation, outlining their charitable aims for the future.

Take a look at some of Kate's appearances throughout her pregnancy.

PHOTO: Britains Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles as she attends the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Feb. 18, 2018. Chris Jackson/AFP/Getty Images
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles as she attends the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Feb. 18, 2018.

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre, Nov. 24, 2017, in London.Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre, Nov. 24, 2017, in London.

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Great Ormond Street Hospital, Jan. 17, 2018, in London.Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Great Ormond Street Hospital, Jan. 17, 2018, in London.

PHOTO: Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton in Stockholm, Sweden, Jan. 31, 2018.Andrew Parsons/i-Images/Polaris
Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton in Stockholm, Sweden, Jan. 31, 2018.

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, attend a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London, on March 12, 2018.Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, attend a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London, on March 12, 2018.

PHOTO: Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton at the St. Patricks Day Parade in Cavalry Barracks, Hounslow, West London, March 17, 2018.Andrew Parsons/i-Images/Polaris
Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Cavalry Barracks, Hounslow, West London, March 17, 2018.

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends the Royal Society of Medicine, for a symposium she has organized on early intervention for children and families with The Royal Foundation, March 21, 2018, in London.Geoff Pugh/NMA Rota/Nunn Syndication/Polaris
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends the Royal Society of Medicine, for a symposium she has organized on early intervention for children and families with The Royal Foundation, March 21, 2018, in London.

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Magic Mums community Christmas party held at Rugby Portobello Trust, Dec. 12, 2017 in London.Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the 'Magic Mums' community Christmas party held at Rugby Portobello Trust, Dec. 12, 2017 in London.

PHOTO: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Grenfell Tower national memorial service held at St Pauls Cathedral, Dec. 14, 2017 in London.Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Grenfell Tower national memorial service held at St Paul's Cathedral, Dec. 14, 2017 in London.

