Why Sam Rockwell dedicated his Oscar to 'good friend' Philip Seymour Hoffman

Mar 4, 2018, 9:19 PM ET
PHOTO: Sam Rockwell accepts the Oscar for performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri" during the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.Robert Deutsch/USA today Network
Sam Rockwell accepts the Oscar for performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri" during the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

At the end of his Oscars acceptance speech, best supporting actor winner Sam Rockwell dedicated the award to his late "old buddy" Philip Seymour Hoffman.

The "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" star got emotional when asked about his speech backstage.

Rockwell explained that Hoffman was "an old friend" who once directed him in a play at the Public Theater in New York City.

"He was a great inspiration and a great theater director," Rockwell said, adding that they were "very close."

"He inspired me and I could go on for an hour about Phil Hoffman," he continued. "Philip Seymour Hoffman was a good friend and he was a huge, huge inspiration on me."

PHOTO: Philip Seymour Hoffman and Sam Rockwell are seen on Dec. 6, 2010, in New York City.Ryan McCune/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Philip Seymour Hoffman and Sam Rockwell are seen on Dec. 6, 2010, in New York City.

Hoffman, who won a best actor Oscar in 2006 for his role in "Capote," died of acute mixed drug intoxication in 2014 at the age of 46.

Rockwell, 49, had been a favorite to win the best supporting actor award, having also taken home a Screen Actors Guild and a Golden Globe, among other honors.

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was nominated for seven awards, including best picture.

