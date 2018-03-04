Why Sam Rockwell dedicated his Oscar to 'good friend' Philip Seymour Hoffman

At the end of his Oscars acceptance speech, best supporting actor winner Sam Rockwell dedicated the award to his late "old buddy" Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Interested in Oscars? Add Oscars as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Oscars news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" star got emotional when asked about his speech backstage.

Rockwell explained that Hoffman was "an old friend" who once directed him in a play at the Public Theater in New York City.

"He was a great inspiration and a great theater director," Rockwell said, adding that they were "very close."

"He inspired me and I could go on for an hour about Phil Hoffman," he continued. "Philip Seymour Hoffman was a good friend and he was a huge, huge inspiration on me."

Ryan McCune/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Hoffman, who won a best actor Oscar in 2006 for his role in "Capote," died of acute mixed drug intoxication in 2014 at the age of 46.

Rockwell, 49, had been a favorite to win the best supporting actor award, having also taken home a Screen Actors Guild and a Golden Globe, among other honors.

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" was nominated for seven awards, including best picture.