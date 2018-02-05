Despite her husband's loss at this year's NFL championship game, model Gisele Bundchen praised Tom Brady, the star quarterback of the New England Patriots and MVP at last year's Super Bowl, saying he's "the best."

Brady's New England Patriots were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in what was the Philly team's first-ever Super Bowl victory.

Bundchen, 37, recognized the Eagles for their win, writing in a caption on Instagram: "Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was!"

She also had a message for Brady, 40, and his teammates.

"Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do," she wrote. "We love you!"

Brady and Bundchen, who have been married since 2009, are parents to two children together. Brady also has a 10-year-old son with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Over the weekend, Bundchen shared many photos from her and her family's fun-filled days while in Minneapolis, from posing in the snow to enjoying box seats in the stadium.

