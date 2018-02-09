ABC News' Ginger Zee welcomes her 2nd child, a baby boy

Feb 9, 2018, 10:37 PM ET
PHOTO: ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee poses with her husband, Ben Aaron, and their son, Adrian.PlayGinger Zee
WATCH Ginger Zee surprised with maternity leave send-off celebration on 'GMA'

ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee and her husband Ben Aaron welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

Zee, 37, gave birth to the healthy baby Friday evening in New York City.

Zee and Aaron, who wed in June 2014, are already the proud parents of a 2-year-old son, Adrian.

Zee tweeted news of the birth, posting a picture of Adrian in blue hospital scrubs -- adorned with "Big Brother" on his top -- with the caption: "Scrubbed in, delivered a healthy baby boy and got a cookie to celebrate. It’s been a good day."

PHOTO: ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee poses with her son, Adrian.Ginger Zee
ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee poses with her son, Adrian.

PHOTO: ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee poses with her husband, Ben Aaron, and their son, Adrian.Ginger Zee
ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee poses with her husband, Ben Aaron, and their son, Adrian.

Ginger Zee shares common worry among moms: How will she love her 2nd child as much as her 1st?

Ginger Zee opens up about battle with depression in new memoir

How Ginger Zee will celebrate her first Mother's Day as a mom

Zee got a special send-off on her last day on "GMA" before maternity leave, including children's books from the "GMA" anchor team, and her son Adrian made a surprise appearance. Fourteen hours before she was scheduled to give birth, Zee walked the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection event.

VIDEO: Pregnant Ginger Zee walks the runway to support heart healthABCNews.com
VIDEO: Pregnant Ginger Zee walks the runway to support heart health

In August 2017, Zee announced to “GMA” viewers that she was expecting her second child with a special weather map.

Zee described Adrian as "very excited" to become a big brother, adding that she and her husband tried to prepare Adrian for his little brother with a "special big brother T-shirt that matches a little-brother onesie," tours of the baby’s new room, and books and shows that discuss the subject of becoming a big brother.

PHOTO: ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee reads to her son, Adrian.Ginger Zee
ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee reads to her son, Adrian.

Adrian already asking to hold his little brother????????new baby boy coming February 2018!

A post shared by ginger_zee (@ginger_zee) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:21am PDT

Zee and Aaron reside in New York City.

There is one guy in the crowd at that keeps trying to kiss me ??????#zeddandliamongma

A post shared by ginger_zee (@ginger_zee) on Jul 21, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

Comments