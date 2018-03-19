Transcript for Parkland survivor on gun reform: 'We maybe scored a point in a game'

into early O We're here with two students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school. They survived the shooting. Helping to lead the March for our lives protests in Washington. And cities around the country. Let's look at the psa you're seeing for the first time. What if we stood up as Americans for our freedom and our children's lives? Everybody is saying politicians who are corrupt. Accepting money from these organizations, you can't run from us. We're the people who voted you in. We're the people who will vote you out. Wow. Powerful. The hashtag what if. We're joined by Ryan Deitsch and Alex wind. I want to ask. That psa hit something. A lot of people often say about young people, they're young. They're not going to get anything done. Ryan, I'm curious about the hashtag and what you thing about the power of young voices together like yours? Well, personally, I just think, young voices everywhere, they are just as equal as any other voice. In the country, we have the freedom say what we want and we have to use to it the best of our ability to spread messages we have to spread to make the world a better place. Have you seen how powerful your voice is? Definitely. We have over 800 marches around the world now. On almost every continent. We're getting Antarctica. The youth are our future. One day, we're going to have a president from our generation. We have always known that. The youth is our future. Last week, walkouts all over the country. Some students were disciplined. Not everyone saw eye to eye on whether students should walk out. I heard some students were paddled. Tevin the anti-protesters were pushed out. That was tragic. We expected something to happen. I think everybody should be able to say bat they want to sayand do what they want to do. Let's get to what you have have seen so far. Before you March on Washington in a couple of days, you matched on Florida's state capital. The gochb every signed it into law. It didn't ban assault weapons. But you got the age raised to 21. And some teachers can bearmed now. What would you make of what I guess is a split victory for you? It's not a split victory. It's a very, very tiny -- we maybe scored a point in game. Because, raising the age to 21, it did something. However, the money to arm teach Sers a complete -- it's three steps back. It's taking away from the education budget. A system that is already underfunded is being taken away for security. It's just ridiculous to see that because there's so many teachers that need that money. So many schools that need that money. It's going to just cause more violence in the school system. People have varied opinions. You're fully aware of now that you're part of the fight. You mentioned one point or three steps back. You realize, a marathon not a sprint when you take up a cause, right? Yeah. Of course, but, there's so much more that needs to be done and so much more that can be done that hasn't been. When is the March? Who can take part? This Saturday. This Saturday. 800 marches. Worldwide. There's a March in a local city near you. You can find that by looking at March for our lives.com and typing in your zip code. You can see where is the nearest March. That way, you can go and make your voice heard. In the end, that's what matters. Making our voices heard. Where are you going to be? D.C. In D.C. Have V that t-shirt on? Hopefully. It's March for our lives. What do you make of the idea that your voices have gone global. Not just in country alone. All over the world.

