3 hostages released in Gaza in expected exchange for 369 Palestinian prisoners

People hold flags and posters as they watch news coverage, on the day of the release of hostages held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, as part of a ceasefire deal in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 15, 2025. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

LONDON -- Hamas militants have released three more Israeli hostages on Saturday as part of the ceasefire agreement between the warring sides.

The three hostages freed from captivity are U.S. national Sagui Dekel Chen, Yair Horn and Sasha Tropanov.

The returning hostages crossed the border into Israeli territory and are currently on their way to an initial reception point in southern Israel, where they will be reunited with members of their families.

In exchange for Hamas releasing three more Israeli hostages, Israel is expected to free another 369 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, most of whom were arrested in the Gaza Strip after the terror attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

"Three returning hostages are currently being accompanied by IDF special forces and ISA forces on their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment," the joint statement said. "The commanders and soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces salute and embrace the returning hostages as they make their way home to the State of Israel. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit asks everyone to respect the privacy of the returning hostages and their families."

IDF officers from the Personnel Directorate and IDF medical officials are accompanying the returning hostages. The families of the hostages are currently waiting at the hospital and are being updated by IDF officials with the latest available information.

"We have prepared for their return and, together with the families, we will assist in their rehabilitation after the long and torturous days in captivity," read a statement from the Israeli prime minister’s office. "This week, Hamas also tried to violate the agreement and create a fake crisis with false claims. Thanks to the concentration of our forces in and around the Strip, and thanks to President Trump's clear and unequivocal statement, Hamas backed down and the release of the hostages continued. We are working in full coordination with the United States with the goal of rescuing all of our hostages - alive and dead - as quickly as possible, and are preparing with full force to continue, in all respects."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.