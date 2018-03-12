Sally Field can add one more credit to her illustrious career -- matchmaker.

The 71-year-old Oscar winner's son Sam Greisman finally got to meet his crush, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, thanks to a little nudging from his famous mom.

Greisman, 30, a writer and director, shared a photo on Twitter of him posing with his arm around the charismatic athlete at the Human Rights Campaign's Los Angeles gala on Saturday.

"Thanks, mom," he wrote, giving credit to Field for the meetup.

Greisman first confessed to his "Olympic crush" last month on social media while also revealing that his mom had offered him "some really helpful advice" on what to do about it.

Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images

Greisman shared a text message conversation with his mother about the athlete.

"Sam ... he’s insanely pretty. Find a way," Field texted.

Just some really helpful advice from my mom on how to deal with my Olympic crush. pic.twitter.com/shYCXwNOMf — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) February 17, 2018

While Greisman was careful not to reveal the athlete's identity, his mother had no such qualms, retweeting Greisman's tweet and addressing it directly to the 28-year-old figure skater.

Recently on ABC's "The View," Rippon shared his reaction after seeing Field's tweet: "Sally! How brazen!"

The skater told "The View" co-hosts that he reached out to Field and her son to offer them tickets to "Stars on Ice," which he will join when it debuts next month.

Fortunately, Greisman didn't have to wait that long.

Rippon was in Los Angeles Saturday to accept HRC's Visibility Award. "Thank you to @HRC, my friends and family who have given me superpowers, and to all those who came before me and made my journey that much easier," he wrote on Twitter.