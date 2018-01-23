Transcript for Academy announces new rules to avoid best picture mix-up

There's a mistake. "Moonlight," you guys won best picture. "Moonlight" won. This is not a joke. This is not a joke. I'm afraid they read the wrong thing. It was not a joke. That was one of the biggest mistakes in Oscar history. "La la land" named best picture last year instead of the real winner, "Moonlight." Now as the academy announces their nominations this morning they're also revealing new rules to prevent a repeat. You'll break that down? We got new rules and remember why this happened. Pricewaterhousecoopers, an accounting firm, they're supposed to secure the count and the secrecy of the ballot. What do they need new rules for? For this. They couldn't hand the write envelope to another human being. So that's what we need rules for. Here they are, the new rules. First a third balloting partner, used to only have two. The third in the control room and they'll have to memorize the winners. You know how long it took to correct it. This year you got it memorized. If you hear the wrong winner announced you're automatically on top of things and have to attend rehearsals and practice this year what to do if something like that happens again. Some of those stars -- The balloting partner, not the stars but on the stars the onus will be on them as well. Usually they go back and get handed an envelope. This year they're going to have to look at it and secure and have responsibility themselves like secure it like nuclear codes or something. Authenticate. Authenticate. Make sure. You got the right thing. I like that. What happened to the people who messed up last year? Well, they haven't been invited back. They are not going to be there this year. Brian Cullen and Martha Ruiz. They didn't get fired. They didn't get fired from the firm but they're not coming back. Won't be backstage. They were back there taking pictures and selfies with celebrities when you're supposed to be handing the right ballot. Got a new set of folks in place. They were there for quite a while. They were. Do you see who his best picture nomination is? You see what he said? "Get out." The only movie I saw, actually. It was a good one. Oh, my gosh.

