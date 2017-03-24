Transcript for High school student saves classmate with Heimlich maneuver

We are back now with that incredible video of a high school freshman in Wisconsin who jumped in to save his choking classmate. T.J. Holmes you're here with this incredible story caught on camera. We all know he's been around for years. Heimlich maneuver. We know that name and think we have an idea what we would do. This kid now a teenager who took a course in the Heimlich maneuver is now giving us all a lesson in what you should do in an emergency. It seemed like just another day in the high school cafeteria for Ian brown until this terrifying moment. Take a look. Can you see him sitting with a group of friends when his classmate across the lump table will Olsen starts violently coughing and gesturing his arms signaling for help. He's choking. We couldn't tell if he was choking or just laughing and coughing at the same time and eventually what started to give it away was the redness in his face and then the hand motions to his neck. Reporter: Watch brown just a freshman calmly leap into action. He walks over to Olsen and performs the Heimlich maneuver just four times dislodging the food from his throat and in a matter of seconds saving his friend's life. I felt thankful I had Ian, a friend that had the training to do what he did. Reporter: Brown says he learned to do the Heimlich during first aid taping in a police department in Wisconsin. I felt like I was doing what I was trained to do. I wanted to be a police officer and that's what they trained me to do. You see the student jump up. Reporter: We stopped about I a local fire department breaking down his actions in the video. The student jumps right in and starts a quick intervention with those abdominal thrusts in the Heimlich maneuver and definitely saves this kid's life. Reporter: Choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional accidental death and the Heimlich maneuver is credited with saving over 100,000 lives since the technique was created in 1974. And this morning, misdemeanor are crediting brown's quick action for saving a life. We can all say that he did an excellent job at taking that initiative. All right. And it's good to have reminders, been around since 1974. How about a fresher course. I have this training vest on, choking training vest. Ginger is going to help me out and be my rescuer. I'll do my best. You see somebody choking. They make this gesture. First tell somebody to call 911. You want to help them out. I'll help ginger do it. You want to tilt them over and hit them in the back between the rib cage giving moo he a good pop. You need to do that to dislodge it. If that doesn't work, put your arms around the person with your fists there and cover that fist right above the belly button and give thrust, there goes the piece. A training vest. This is the first time ginger has saved my life. Hopefully the last. But really it's -- we know it. It's been around a long time but always good to have a refresher course in what to do. That kid was cool as a cucumber. Right above the belly button. You only have a few seconds to react. You didn't panic, T.J. Well, catch me after the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.