Transcript for Behind the scenes as Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay confronts her rejected suitors

Fans are geeging up for one of the most anticipated shows of the season. Yes, the men tell all episode where Rachel and her sutures confront each other, and ABC news Abbie Boudreau is in L.A. With a sneak peek. Reporter: Expect a big night of drama, maybe the biggest ever. This season of the bachelorette is a history-making one in more ways than one. A season of highs. I like adventure. Reporter: And lows. Oh, my god! Reporter: In Rachel's search to find true love. I don't have the answers for you. Reporter: Down to her last three men, Brian, Eric and Peter. And a couple of emotional evenings in the fantasy suite. I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings. Reporter: Tonight an explosive men tell all. You cannot call anyone on this stage a joke. I can say whatever I want. Reporter: Demario defending himself over claims he had a secret girlfriend while he was on the show. We were on again off again. Reporter: Kenny and Lee facing off after a season of sabotage and drama. One day you'll understand. Reporter: And Lee in the hot seat, confronted over the revolutions over controversial tweets. It's still pushing you to behave in a certain way towards Kenny, Eric, me in a way that you don't even recognize. Reporter: Rachel in a "Gma" exclusive first look confronting Lee face-to-face for the first time. It's so disappointing to me because you had such strong opinions on such sensitive topics, and you turned it into something so ugly, like I didn't want to get any life into you, your opinions or your brief time on the show. I feel like I'm in such a unique position to where I have the opportunity to be a spokesperson for African-Americans, for women. Reporter: Rachel also doing her best to help heartbroken Dean move forward after their shocking break-up. Are you still in love with her? There's a part of me that will always love her but I'm ready to move on. I have a lot of love for Dean even today. So to sit there on the couch and hear him question me and not have closure, that was hart. Reporter: Now the clock is ticking for the happy ending Rachel is promising her fans after already announcing she's engaged. It worked, it worked and I love -- I love that they're letting me tell people that it worked and I really did find my equal. How is Brian doing? Who? Did you hear her? She tried it and it did not work. I know you guys wanted me to do that. Reporter: Tonight's two-hour event is one of the most intense ever. It goes beyond the rose, diving deep into racism and other big issues. And as for Rachel, she did reveal one clue about her fiance, she has a code name for him, Jerome. La Lara, back to you. That does not sound like Brian. Very good try. I totally appreciated the effort. Thanks, abs. You can see the bachelorette, the men tell all tonight at 8:00 P.M. Eastern right here on ABC.

