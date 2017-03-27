-
Now Playing: Teens Hospitalized After Being Attacked by Otters
-
Now Playing: Multiple teens fall through ice in Central Park
-
Now Playing: Severe storms bring golf ball-sized hail to Texas
-
Now Playing: Trump looks to lay blame after health care defeat
-
Now Playing: Trump tries to move forward after major setback in Congress
-
Now Playing: Mass anti-corruption demonstrations break out across Russia
-
Now Playing: Family of American tourist killed in London terror attack speaks out
-
Now Playing: Manhunt for masked robbery suspects in Las Vegas
-
Now Playing: New details on relationship between former teacher and missing student
-
Now Playing: New warning about fire extinguishers
-
Now Playing: DC mayor announces task force to address missing teens issue
-
Now Playing: Maks Chmerkovskiy injured during 'DWTS' rehearsal
-
Now Playing: United Airlines faces backlash over leggings controversy
-
Now Playing: One woman's story of getting a double mastectomy in her early 20s
-
Now Playing: How math comes in handy during March Madness
-
Now Playing: Jake Gyllenhaal discusses his new film, 'Life'
-
Now Playing: Pilou Asbaek and Juliette Binoche dish on 'Ghost in the Shell'
-
Now Playing: White House plots path forward after health care loss
-
Now Playing: Severe weather threat in multiple states
-
Now Playing: Video shows Las Vegas hotel armed robbery