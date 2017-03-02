Michael Strahan's trainer shares her top workout moves to try at home

Latreal Mitchell, the personal trainer for "Good Morning America" anchor Michael Strahan, appeared live on "GMA" today to share some of her top workout moves that Strahan loves to hate when he hits the gym.

Mitchell, who is also a trainer on the reality show “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian,” performed a partial workout with Strahan live from Times Square this morning.

Here Mitchell shares some of her top, full-body, workout moves that require little equipment and are perfect for you to use to get in shape at home.

Monday is #StrayDay. We got it in this morning @michaelstrahan in his new men's workout attire. #MSXActive #HardWork #Fitness A post shared by Latreal Mitchell (@latreal_mitchell) on May 23, 2016 at 12:22pm PDT

Exercise: Walkouts to single-leg pushups

Works: Arms, chest, core and stretches calves, hamstrings and lower backMitchell recommends doing three sets of 10 reps.

Exercise: Bulgarian split squat (foot elevated)

Household item required: chairGym item required: weight benchWorks: quads, and improves strength and stabilityMitchell recommends doing three sets of 12 reps.

Exercise: Plank jacks (cardio blast)

Gym item required: MatWorks: abs, arms and cor.Mitchel recommends doing three sets of reps for 30 to 45 seconds each.

Exercise: Static sumo squat (3- to 5-second hold), posture focus (up tall, retracting scapular)

Household item required: bathroom garbage can (or anything that height)Gym item required: large kettle bell (24kg)Works: quads, glutes, shoulders and upper backMitchell recommends doing three sets of 10 reps.

Exercise: Single-leg deadlift with reach

Household item required: 16-ounce water bottleGym item required: 2-pound dumbbellWorks: hamstrings, glutes; strengthens low back, ankles and stabilizers muscles; and also great for balance.Mitchell recommends doing three sets of 10 reps.

Exercise: Scapular retraction with reverse lunge

Household item required: two 16-ounce water bottlesGym item required: two 5-pound dumbbellsWorks: middle trapezius, lower trapezius, rhomboids, supraspinatus, serratus anterior and quads.Mitchell recommends doing three sets of 12 reps.

Exercise: Tricep plank pushup

Works: Triceps and coreMitchell recommends doing three sets of 10 reps.

Exercise: Lateral bounds (Ice skaters)

Works: Abductors, calves, quads, hamstrings and glutes.Mitchell recommends doing three sets of 30- to 45-second reps.

Exercise: Single-leg glute bridge

Gym item required: matWorks: Glutes, hamstrings; strengthens lower backMitchell recommends doing three sets of 12 reps.

Exercise: Tempo pushups 1,2,3; hold 3 and up

Gym item required: matWorks: chest and tricepsMitchell recommends doing three sets of 12 reps.

Exercise: Static bear crawl position (animal flow)

Gym item required: matWorks: abs and armsMitchell recommends doing three sets of 10 reps.