Inventor again denies killing journalist aboard his submarine as murder trial resumes

LONDON — Mar 21, 2018, 1:56 PM ET
PHOTO: This family handout photo shows Swedish journalist Kim Wall who died on board a submarine south of Copenhagen, Aug. 11, 2017. PlayFamily Handout/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Inventor faces trial in death of independent journalist on submarine

A Danish inventor accused of killing a Swedish journalist aboard his submarine took the stand in Copenhagen today on the second day of his trial.

PHOTO: Swedish journalist Kim Wall is seen standing in the tower of the private submarine UC3 Nautilus in Copenhagen Harbor.Anders Valdsted/Scanpix Denmark/AFP/Getty Images
Swedish journalist Kim Wall is seen standing in the tower of the private submarine "UC3 Nautilus" in Copenhagen Harbor.

Peter Madsen, the inventor, is accused of tying up journalist Kim Wall and abusing her before killing her and dismembering her body. The charges include murder and indecent handling of a corpse. He is also charged with "sexual relations other than intercourse of a particularly dangerous nature" because stab wounds were discovered in and around Wall's genitals.

PHOTO: This family handout photo shows Swedish journalist Kim Wall who died on board a submarine south of Copenhagen, Aug. 11, 2017. <p itemprop= " onerror="this.src='http://a.abcnews.com/images/US/wall-journalist-gty-er-170822_4x3_992.jpg'" />Family Handout/AFP/Getty Images
This family handout photo shows Swedish journalist Kim Wall who died on board a submarine south of Copenhagen, Aug. 11, 2017.

Madsen, who has given shifting explanations in the case, has pleaded guilty to the indecent handling of a corpse charge, but denies abusing and killing Wall and other charges, saying she died in an accident. In court today, he once again denied killing Wall. He also denied that he stabbed her while she was still alive or that the stab wounds were related to anything sexual.

Journalist who died on submarine texted 'I'm still alive' day she disappeared

As Kim Wall's murder trial begins, friends seeking 'justice' hope her legacy empowers women journalists

PHOTO: This April 30, 2008 file photo shows a submarine and its owner Peter Madsen. Peter Madsen stands trial at Copenhagens City Court on March 8, 2018, for the killing of Kim Wall, 30, in his submarine off the usually quiet northern European country.Hougaard Niels/AP, FILE
This April 30, 2008 file photo shows a submarine and its owner Peter Madsen. Peter Madsen stands trial at Copenhagen's City Court on March 8, 2018, for the killing of Kim Wall, 30, in his submarine off the usually quiet northern European country.

During the first day of the trial on March 8, Madsen said that he dismembered Wall’s body because he was in denial and wanted to throw the body in the water, but that it was too heavy. Today he said that he stabbed the body to get gasses out so that the remains would sink, according to Danish media reports.

PHOTO: Court drawing by Anne Gyrite Schuett made available by Danish news agency Ritzau SCANPIX shows accused Peter Madsen (L) and the prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen (standing) on the first day of the trial at the courthouse in Copenhagen, March 8, 2018. <p itemprop= " onerror="this.src='http://a.abcnews.com/images/International/peter-madsen-court-sketch-gty-mem-180308_8x11_992.jpg'" />Anne Gyrite Schuett/AFP/Getty Images
Court drawing by Anne Gyrite Schuett made available by Danish news agency Ritzau SCANPIX shows accused Peter Madsen (L) and the prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen (standing) on the first day of the trial at the courthouse in Copenhagen, March 8, 2018.

Prosecutors say that a cause of death is unknown, but that Madsen could have either strangled Wall or slit her throat. They are seeking a life sentence for Madsen.

A verdict is expected on April 25.

Comments