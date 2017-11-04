US service member killed during operations in Afghanistan

Nov 4, 2017, 2:49 PM ET
PHOTO: U.S. Soldiers with Task Force Iron maneuver an M-777 howitzer, so it can be towed into position at Bost Airfield, Afghanistan, June 10, 2017.U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff, Operation Resolute Support via AP, FILE
U.S. Soldiers with Task Force Iron maneuver an M-777 howitzer, so it can be towed into position at Bost Airfield, Afghanistan, June 10, 2017.

A U.S. service member was killed in Afghanistan on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The service member, whose name has not yet been released, died as a result of wounds sustained during operations in the country's eastern, rural province of Logar, according to a press release from the U.S. military.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family of our fallen brother," Gen. John Nicholson, commander, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, said in a statement. "Despite this tragic event, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the Afghan people and to support them in our mutual fight against terrorism."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.