Transcript for ARCHIVAL VIDEO: Russian spy ship Viktor Leonov appears in Havana port

But apparently there is another vessel making news right here in Cuba tonight it's right in the port not far from where I'm standing a Russian spy vessel that arrived this week. Kuwait's events or is someone trying to send a message we asked ABC's Jim obelisk to take us on board how far would he get them. Right there in the center of old Havana today a surprise visitor two days ago. There was a cruise ship parked right there today is these high level talks began. A Cold War relic. She is the Victor Lee and off once a Soviet spy ship. Now in the Russian Navy patrolling the waters along America's eastern seaboard. Loaded with radar and electronic surveillance antenna from stem to stern staffed with 200 sailors and carrying thirty millimeter cannon and anti aircraft guns. Coincidence the Russians say their visit was scheduled long ago. They even opened it up today for children of Russian diplomats. I notice of but the regular occurrence but it clearly still a spy ship and we're not getting any closer. And the Cubans who had a three decade dependence upon the Soviets say it feels like old time and it's presented. A good memory or a bad memory we have no blood relations with Russia. Monday when we have normal relations with the United States we could have a and a litigant should visit. And James would be now you didn't get very far today but what was your sense while you're over there do you think this was planned errors are necessary to things to remember first of all those sailors report the battle Vladimir Putin could be. An attempt to embarrass the United States but secondly. Possibly more true David. Good they are sailors they're from Russia. And in Cuba. Here in Havana. Run cost about eighty cents a shot. Which can be inviting and it's Somalis who broke the story and it is expected thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.