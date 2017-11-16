Transcript for More French women are reporting incidents of sexual misconduct

What she's a reaction to the massive amount of woman speaking about sexual abuse pulling two Weinstein scandal. I think they're very brave Tuesday Coutts and also has some very good thing that's remain our feeling free to. Talk about these things that are quite sad. This year for axis ASEAN a bad thing toward women and that need to saints I think it's the beginning of. And movement who take place in fifteen pounds a few years and that. Eat ten of enabled the ruling to speak for themselves for the face down and is they do that people don't feel ashamed that you could say means let's and make people. Let's elect think it's again keep it to themselves. I feel like it's good that men actually unionize. Because feminists for example like you know every day that I feel like men must be me I really expected would happen to you. And up to seventeen and they didn't he didn't come to that mind that did happen to anyone and human. In giving them in any. Fish but yes that's the rise of 25%. In meets in reports of six sort of used in the best months for doing the licensed old. What do you feel about this. I think. He did lose he. Like from the needy this site something about it because. It's it's something being. Regaining some kind of person feels that. If it's put something bigger than just yourself maybe you can change. The word most people's. They will be sitting. Definitely Linux machines. Thanks very surprised. His. Lots of women. And we'll have lots of stories about sexual harassment. In and sometimes. Essentially views itself and many of them reports so I think it's also once again but raped teen speak outs and against that cities and sites you. And help things saints.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.