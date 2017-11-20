Meteorite lights up dark skies of Arctic Finland

More
A blazing fireball lit up the dark skies of Arctic Finland for five seconds, giving off what scientists said was "the glow of 100 full moons" and igniting hurried attempts to find the reported meteorite.
0:27 | 11/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Meteorite lights up dark skies of Arctic Finland
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51273767,"title":"Meteorite lights up dark skies of Arctic Finland","duration":"0:27","description":"A blazing fireball lit up the dark skies of Arctic Finland for five seconds, giving off what scientists said was \"the glow of 100 full moons\" and igniting hurried attempts to find the reported meteorite.","url":"/International/video/meteorite-lights-dark-skies-arctic-finland-51273767","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.