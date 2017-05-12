Transcript for Where the plight of the Rohingya stands today

I saw with my own eyes people who were killed by the military and chopped into pieces. Many of the children that we spoke to said. They witnessed the killing and that was done by. Those and military uniforms even their own parents have been killed. Think they're lying about that and I level. I assume that they are lying I do not believe that the military killed their parents.

