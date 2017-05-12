Where the plight of the Rohingya stands today

More than 620,000 have fled Myanmar to Bangladesh in the last four months.
3:00 | 12/05/17

Transcript for Where the plight of the Rohingya stands today
I saw with my own eyes people who were killed by the military and chopped into pieces. Many of the children that we spoke to said. They witnessed the killing and that was done by. Those and military uniforms even their own parents have been killed. Think they're lying about that and I level. I assume that they are lying I do not believe that the military killed their parents.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":51570763,"title":"Where the plight of the Rohingya stands today","duration":"3:00","description":"More than 620,000 have fled Myanmar to Bangladesh in the last four months.","url":"/International/video/plight-rohingya-stands-today-51570763","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
