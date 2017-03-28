Shanghai soccer stadium catches fire

The home stadium of China's Shanghai Shenhua football club caught fire early Tuesday, but there were no injuries and the blaze was extinguished by mid-morning, state media reported.
0:32 | 03/28/17

