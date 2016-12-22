Vladimir Putin Honors Slain Russian Ambassador at Ceremony in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin joined those paying their respects at a ceremony in Moscow today for Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, who was assassinated Monday.
1:05 | 12/22/16

