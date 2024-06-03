Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

"I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease," she said.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, has announced she has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"My doctors have confirmed my diagnosis of pancreatic cancer," Rep. Jackson Lee, 74, said in a statement Sunday night. "I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease that impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year."

Jackson Lee, who represents Texas’ 18th District, which encompasses parts of Houston, recently won a primary election to regain her seat. This comes after Jackson Lee lost her bid to be the city’s mayor late last year.

Due to her upcoming treatments, Jackson Lee said she could occasionally miss legislative votes but she is "committed" to working with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on legislation that is "critical for the prosperity and security of the American people."

Sheila Jackson Lee attends the Praise In The Park concert at Buffalo Bayou Park on March 18, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

A member of the Congressional Black Caucus, she has served in Congress for roughly 30 years. Most recently, Jackson Lee reintroduced the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in May.

“I am confident that my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific disease," Jackson Lee said in her statement. "The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me."