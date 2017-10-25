How to do a festive, full-body pumpkin workout

A festive fall exercise fad that uses pumpkins as props to help you get toned in time for Halloween has taken social media by storm this year.
Full Body Pumpkin Workout! Grab any size of pumpkin (I used a medium sized one), tag a friend and get started!! • ?? Overhead Lunges x 10 each leg ?? Squat and Chest Press x 10 ?? Single leg Pushups x 10 each leg ?? Burpee and Shoulder Press x 10 ?? Hip Thrusts with feet on pumpkin x 10 ?? Toe Touches x 10 • Perform each exercise one after another with no rest until all 6?? exercises are complete. Once the circuit is completed, rest for 45 to 60 seconds and repeat 1 to 3 more times for optimal results. • Check out more of my exercises and workouts on my YouTube channel www.youtube.com/Nichellelaus • Video and edit @amanda__lifts • #pumpkin #pumpkinworkout #halloweenworkout #boo #bootyful #workout #workoutvideo #exercise #fitmoms #momof4 #instafit #instavideos #fitover40
It's that time again. ;) Today marks a full week of exercises, with plenty more to come! Back to some good shoulder work today. Make the basic press out harder by adding a rep each time as I show in the second half of the movement, or keep it simple and stick with one rep per side. ?? #pumpkinworkout #excellenceinexercise #exerciseanywhere #exercise #fitness #shoulders #upperbody #earnyourtreats #healthyhalloween #plantstoplanks
Josey Greenwell, a trainer at Barry's Bootcamp, demonstrated four simple moves live on "Good Morning America" today that can help get your body in shape and make you feel less guilty about indulging in Halloween candy.
To get into the Halloween spirit, Greenwell replaced a traditional medicine ball with a pumpkin while doing this full body workout.
While the size and weight of your pumpkin can vary based on your individual skill levels, Greenwell emphasized that you should be sure to exercise with a new, fresh, pumpkin instead of one that has been sitting around for a few weeks and may become soft or get crushed under your weight.
When pumpkins are no longer in season, feel free to swap out the fall produce for a medicine ball instead to burn off the Halloween treats.
Here is Greenwell's full-body pumpkin workout:
1. Pumpkin push-upThis push-up move strengthens the abs, chest, arms and shoulder muscles, according to Greenwell.
2. Jack-O'-lantern swingUse this swing move to strengthen the core, back and shoulder muscles.
3. Squash squatGreenwell recommends squatting to help strengthen your hip and thigh muscles.