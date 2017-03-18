Paralyzed boy, 7, dances again after 2016 car accident

With the help of Project Walk, a paralysis recovery center in Walnut Creek, California, Bruce Mansy is dancing again.
03/18/17

Transcript for Paralyzed boy, 7, dances again after 2016 car accident
