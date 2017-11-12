Kellyanne Conway on Roy Moore allegations: If true, ‘that conduct is disqualifying’

President Donald Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway said that if sexual misconduct allegations against Alabama's Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Roy Moore, are true, he should be disqualified from holding public office.

“I said very early that the conduct as described should disqualify anyone from serving in public office, and I’ll stand by that,” Conway told “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz in an interview Sunday. “Everybody should know that conduct is disqualifying.”

Moore has forcefully denied the allegations made in a Washington Post report Thursday by four women, including one who accused Moore of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32 in the late 1970s. The three other women allege in the story that Moore pursued them when they were between 16 and 18 years old and he was in his 30s.