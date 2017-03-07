The Note: The rough draft of repeal and replace

TRUMP’S FIRST 100 DAYS with RICK KLEIN and SHUSHANNAH WALSHE

Day No. 47

THE BIG STORY: “The president must have his reasons,” Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on CNN Monday night, surely with some combination of confidence and optimism about the man he signed up to serve. That kind of stance – if not quite unquestioning, surely trusting in some larger, inscrutable presidential motive – is what’s keeping Trump administration officials on board and on message during these peculiar few days, where President Trump is on record accusing President Obama of a dirty trick -- if not an outright criminal act. To date, the White House has provided no evidence to back up Trump’s assertion, while Obama-era intelligence and justice officials have said flatly that he’s wrong. FBI Director James Comey is in an odd sort of limbo, where his request for the record to be set straight by the Justice Department has been unanswered. How long is this sustainable? As former CIA Director Michael Hayden told us on ABC’s “Powerhouse Politics” podcast, the current president is being served by intelligence professionals who have been willing to serve whoever the president is – “for now.”

THE SLEEPER STORY: Forget Iran or ISIS, or Iraq or Afghanistan, and move over Russia, even. The first national-security crisis of the Trump era is looking like it’s coming from North Korea, which has a history of provoking American administrations at times of perceived advantage. With missile tests moving beyond saber-rattling, the Trump team is deploying a defensive missile system to South Korea (with ramifications in China), and figuring out details of the inherited cyberwar plan revealed this week by the New York Times. This is the kind of moment where a fully operational national-security apparatus is of vital importance. There will hints and signals and hard-to-interpret maneuvers emanating from multiple directions in the coming days. The outside world, so quiet for this first half of Trump’s first 100 days, is waking up.

THE SHINY STORY: Nothing unites a party like policy movement – or, at least, that’s how it’s supposed to work. The rollout of the revised travel ban offers a hint of what might had been if the initial White House approach had been to consult with Cabinet agencies, lawyers, and interested parties; White House officials are getting most of the policy outcomes they wanted, with a fraction of the grief. Now comes an Obamacare replacement plan that will unite the Republican Party and deliver on the president’s promises … but, wait. Conservatives are already pointing out that plan this doesn’t come close to a full repeal of Obamacare, not while keeping the guarantee for coverage of preexisting conditions, and keeping the full Medicaid expansion in place for at least three years. And without a Congressional Budget Office score, there’s not even a rough estimate of either the price or how many people will lose coverage. (Can you imagine the GOP outrage if Obamacare had passed the House without so much as a CBO score?) The Hill message is of a party that’s falling into line, but the reality is more complicated, at least for now.

TLDR: It's been four days since President Trump's bombshell Tweets, and the White House has still provided no evidence or proof to back up his claim that President Obama was wiretapping Trump Tower.

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Yesterday was an off-camera type of day, but Press Secretary Sean Spicer did Tweet out this photo of the president signing the EO. Today, we will see Spicer briefing the press on camera, the first time he's done it before cameras in more than a week.

--THIS MORNING'S TRUMP TWEETS: 7:04 a.m. 122 vicious prisoners, released by the Obama Administration from Gitmo, have returned to the battlefield. Just another terrible decision! 7:13 a.m. Our wonderful new Healthcare Bill is now out for review and negotiation. ObamaCare is a complete and total disaster - is imploding fast!

--HOUSE REPUBLICANS UNVEIL OBAMACARE REPLACEMENT PLAN. House Republicans unveiled their plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA) -- former President Obama's signature healthcare legislation -- Monday night, years after the measure was signed into law and several weeks into Donald Trump's presidency. The plan, released by the Ways and Means Committee and the Energy and Commerce Committee, outlined the Republican strategy for following through with their 2016 campaign promise to repeal and replace the legislation, known as Obamacare, report ABC's MARY BRUCE, ALI ROGIN and MERIDITH MCGRAW. The committees are set to vote on the measure Wednesday morning. http://abcn.ws/2mcFaOP

--HOW TRUMP'S NEW TRAVEL BAN EXECUTIVE ORDER COMPARES TO ITS PREDECESSOR. President Donald Trump signed a new executive order Monday limiting immigration to the United States, revoking and replacing a similar order issued in late January. The original order, which the White House said was issued to protect the homeland from terrorism, caused confusion for many travelers and visa holders, sparked protests across the U.S. and led to a slew of lawsuits. That order has been held up in the courts since the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals blocked its continued implementation last month. ABC's GENEVA SANDS and JUSTIN FISHEL have more: http://abcn.ws/2mZ8Yy8

--TODAY AT THE WHITE HOUSE: President Trump has a phone call with President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya this morning, followed by his daily intelligence briefing. He'll eat lunch with one of his biggest GOP rivals, Sen. Lindsey Graham, and then meet with Sens. Tom Cotton and Sen. David Perdue. He will then meet with the U.S. House Deputy Whip team as well as Richard Trumka, the leader of the AFL-CIO, and the Boy Scouts of America. Press Secretary Sean Spicer will have his first on-camera briefing in more than a week today at 1:30 p.m.

--ANALYSIS: PRESIDENT TRUMP PUTS CREDIBILITY ON LINE IN HIS BIGGEST FIGHT YET. It may be that all the noise of the first 40-plus days of the Trump presidency – fights with the judicial and legislative branches, accusations hurled at national-security and diplomatic officials, “alternative facts” and the war on the “opposition party” of the press – built up to this moment. Donald Trump is putting the credibility of his presidency on the line with an explosive allegation aimed squarely at his predecessor, writes ABC's RICK KLEIN. http://abcn.ws/2lTOwxO

NEW TRAVEL BAN DROPS IRAQ BUT KEEPS 6 OTHER MAJORITY-MUSLIM COUNTRIES. President Trump has signed a new executive order that temporarily bars people from six majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States. The new executive order, which will go into effect next week, revokes and replaces the controversial order that Trump signed in late January and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals blocked last month. The new order has been crafted to attempt to withstand legal challenge, exempting permanent legal residents and applying only to future visa applicants, not to those who already hold valid visas, explain ABC's MEGHAN KENEALLY, JONATHAN KARL and GENEVA SANDS. http://abcn.ws/2meMXNp

TRUMP'S NEW TRAVEL BAN MORE LIKELY TO HOLD UP IN COURT, BUT LEGAL CHALLENGES REMAIN, EXPERTS SAY. President Donald Trump's new executive order temporarily barring nationals from six majority-Muslim nations is more likely to hold up in court, but could still face some tough legal challenges, legal experts tell ABC News. The revised travel ban, which was signed Monday and takes effect next week, revokes and replaces the controversial order that Trump signed in late January and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals blocked last month. As ABC's LAUREN PEARLE explains, Monday's order is different from its predecessor in a number of ways. http://abcn.ws/2lQfUf8

WHAT'S NEXT FOR REFUGEES WHO WANT TO COME TO THE U.S. Donald Trump's new executive order on immigration and travel includes a modified version of the refugee ban that existed in the original order. Starting at 12:01 a.m. March 16, the refugee admission program will be shut down for 120 days pending review of the vetting process, although an indefinite ban on Syrian refugees has disappeared from the language. While the ban on the refugee admission program is temporary, advocates say it will have far-reaching implications because each aspect of the application process has an expiration date, ABC's SARAH KOLINOVSKY notes. http://abcn.ws/2mzxAA9

TRUMP SAYS PLANNED PARENTHOOD CAN KEEP FUNDING IF IT CUTS ABORTIONS. The White House has proposed preserving federal funding for Planned Parenthood if the group agrees to discontinue providing abortions. The news, which was first reported by The New York Times and confirmed by the White House to ABC News, comes as President Donald Trump and his team are working on their first round of budget proposals, report ABC's JORDYN PHELPS and MEGHAN KENEALLY. "As I said throughout the campaign, I am pro-life and I am deeply committed to investing in women’s health and plan to significantly increase federal funding in support of nonabortion services such as cancer screenings," Trump said in a statement. http://abcn.ws/2muXJQt

'NO QUESTION THAT SOMETHING HAPPENED' WITH WIRETAPPING, SPICER SAYS. White House press secretary Sean Spicer declined Monday to provide specific support for President Donald Trump's recent tweets accusing former President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower, but defended the posts by saying "there's no question that something happened." Spicer deflected questions asking for additional detail on the president's messages at an off-camera press briefing and when asked directly if he was amending the president's tweets on wiretapping he answered, "No." "I'm just going to let the tweet speak for itself," said Spicer on multiple occasions. ABC's ALEXANDER MALLIN and JORDYN PHELPS have more: http://abcn.ws/2lxgAe9

OBAMA 'COULD NOT HAVE DIRECTED' ALLEGED WIRE-TAPPING: FORMER CIA DIRECTOR. Former CIA and National Security Agency director Michael Haydendelivered a strong rebuke to President Trump's allegations -- without presenting evidence -- that former President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower in the lead-up to the election. “President Obama could not have directed this,” Hayden, who was appointed by President George W. Bush to lead the CIA in 2006, told ABC’s RICK KLEIN and JONATHAN KARL on the “Powerhouse Politics” podcast, writes ABC's JOHN VERHOVEK. http://abcn.ws/2md0YJQ

BEN CARSON SAYS 'OTHER IMMIGRANTS' ARRIVED ON SLAVE SHIPS, DREAMED OF 'HAPPINESS IN THIS LAND' FOR FUTURE GENERATIONS. Dr. Ben Carson, President Trump's secretary of Housing and Urban Development, sparked controversy Monday when he told agency workers that "other immigrants" who came to the United States in slave ships dreamed future generations would have "prosperity and happiness in this land." Carson's statement came as he described immigrants’ hopes for a better life and their willingness to take on long hours to give their children better opportunities, ABC's MERIDITH MCGRAW notes. http://abcn.ws/2n8uH5U

U.S. SETTING UP MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM IN SOUTH KOREA. The United States has begun to set up an anti-missile system in South Korea to help protect that nation from a possible North Korean attack. The arrival of the first elements of the system had been long-planned but occurred the day after another round of provocative North Korean missile tests. The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system is designed to intercept incoming short- and medium-range missiles. ABC's LUIS MARTINEZ has more: http://abcn.ws/2mZC5Bw

EXXON ANNOUNCES EXPANSION PROGRAM, TRUMP TAKES CREDIT. Exxon Mobil Corp. announced Monday that it plans to spend $20 billion over ten years on 11 plants along the Gulf Coast, resulting in the creation of 45,000 jobs -- an initiative which the White House said illustrates his "promise to bring back jobs to America." In separate statements released Monday, both Exxon and the White House said the "Growing the Gulf" expansion program "consists of 11 major chemical, refining, lubricant and liquefied natural gas projects at proposed new and existing facilities along the Texas and Louisiana coasts." ABC's DAVID CAPLAN has more. http://abcn.ws/2n9lCtX

TRUMP, NETANYAHU SPEAK BY PHONE, DISCUSS 'IRAN'S MALEVOLENT BEHAVIOR.' President Donald Trump spoke by telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday, according to officials for both leaders. The pair had a wide-ranging conversation that addressed, in part, the recent wave of anti-Semitic attacks in the U.S. and the threat Iran poses to the Middle East, reports ABC's DAVID CAPLAN. According to a readout of the call provided by the White House, Trump and Netanyahu "discussed the need to counter continuing threats and challenges facing the Middle East region. http://abcn.ws/2n9tgo9

