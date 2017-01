The Obama Legacy: A Promise of Hope

The United States had been at war in Iraq for nearly six years when Barack Obama became president. Thousands of U.S. troops had died there, and many Americans were wondering what all the bloodshed was for. Yes, Saddam Hussein was gone. But his capture, trial and hanging had happened years earlier. A surge of U.S. military personnel the previous year was somewhat successful , and President George W. Bush was in the process of drawing down America’s military force there. But the conflict had degenerated into a tribal battle for control of the country between Shiite and Sunni Muslims and was far from resolved.At the same time, America was still involved in an ever-escalating conflict with the Taliban in Afghanistan. As 2008 drew to a close, the conflict had destabilized the Afghan government. More than 30,000 U.S. troops were on the ground there, and hundreds had already been killed.Bringing these twin challenges to an end was a central point of Obama’s campaign. Little more than a month after his inauguration, Obama announced that American forces would be entirely out of Iraq by the end of 2011.Obama decided that the best way to end the war in Afghanistan was to first increase U.S. troop levels, reaching about 71,000 by the end of 2009. By then, more than 850 had lost their lives.Things only got worse for the American forces in Afghanistan. As many as 100,000 U.S. troops would become part of the coalition force as their leadership changed through a succession of generals, each of whom failed to live up to expectations. The United States poured billions of dollars into the effort, which included plans to rebuild the infrastructure of the war-torn nation and its military forces.Obama’s goal in Afghanistan was that the U.S. could one day walk away, leaving behind an Afghanistan that not only had good roads and power grids but also its own military capable of fighting off any insurgency. As he packs up his things and prepares to move out of the White House, success in Afghanistan is one thing he won’t be taking with him. When Trump becomes the nation’s 45th president, he will have to grapple with the continuing conflict.In the middle of all of this, 11 years to the day after the 9/11 attacks in New York and Washington, D.C., came the the murder of U.S. Ambassador to Libya J. Christopher Stevens and three other Americans at the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya. Critics sharply attacked the Obama administration for failing to provide sufficient security at the small facility, which was easily overwhelmed by Islamic militants from Ansar al-Sharia. Congress held a year’s worth of hearings about the attack. Hillary Clinton testified that, in her role as secretary of state at the time, she accepted responsibility for the insufficient security. The issue refused to fade away, however, and she continued to face scrutiny for the attack even as she ran for president in 2016.Meanwhile, the U.S. withdrawal from Iraq has fueled some of the harshest criticism of Obama’s policies. The country failed to develop a functional government and degenerated into civil war, leaving large areas of the nation effectively ungoverned.In 2014 that vacuum was filled by a militant group that practiced the Wahhabi doctrine of Sunni Islam: ISIS.The underestimation of its potency is among the president’s greatest miscalculations in the Middle East. Having been focused for so many years on al-Qaeda, Obama once dismissed ISIS as a “JV team,” telling The New Yorker in January 2014 that the group was “jihadists who are engaged in various local power struggles and disputes, often sectarian.”In fact, ISIS, bolstered by a number of Saddam’s former military leaders, planned to carve out a theocracy, or caliphate, from the ungoverned remnants of Iraq and the increasingly lawless areas of eastern Syria.As ISIS gained control of oil fields and major Iraqi cities like Mosul and Tikrit and marched ever closer to Baghdad, Obama faced the choice of letting virtually all of Iraq fall or sending American troops back into a country he had withdrawn them from just a few years earlier. This time they would not go in as combat troops but as advisers to guide the offensives of Iraqi and Kurdish fighters.Complicating all this even further, the neighboring nation of Syria has been engaged in civil war since the Arab Spring swept through the region in 2011. When a rebel group calling itself the Free Syrian Army sought to overthrow Assad’s government, he responded in brutal fashion by unleashing powerful weaponry that didn’t distinguish between the rebels and innocent civilians.Then came rumors that the Assad regime had chemical weapons and was planning to use them to combat the uprising. Obama made clear at a White House news conference that he wouldn't stand for it. “We have been very clear to the Assad regime but also to other players on the ground that a red line for us is we start seeing a whole bunch of chemical weapons moving around or being utilized. That would change my calculus,” he stated.Almost exactly one year later, in August of 2013, the Syrian military attacked a rebel stronghold on the outskirts of Damascus, killing 1,500 civilians, including hundreds of children. Video of their bodies writhing in excruciating pain as they succumbed to the effects of poisonous sarin gas horrified the world.Instead of acting unilaterally, Obama decided that he would first ask Congress for authority to launch military action in Syria. The gambit worked, because Congress and the American people demonstrated little appetite for military action in Syria, and the U.S. and Russia orchestrated the peaceful removal and destruction of 1,300 tons of chemical weapons.Many critics consider his refusal to act on the red line he drew a moment of weak leadership. “I don’t know what the hell went into that decision,” Leon Panetta , Obama’s former defense secretary and CIA director, about the decision. “The credibility of the United States is on the line.”But Obama said he feels it is one of his best foreign policy decisions. “I’m very proud of this moment,” he told The Atlantic in an interview published in April 2016. Without firing a shot, he believes, he accomplished exactly what he wanted when he drew that red line: an end to chemical warfare in Syria.In the fight against ISIS, Obama has unleashed a new and controversial kind of fighting force: drones that can fire missiles with pinpoint precision, taking out a single building or even a moving vehicle.When it is determined that there is a gathering of ISIS militants or leadership significant enough to warrant an attack, those targets have been removed from the face of the earth. Under Obama’s direction, hundreds of drone strikes have been utilized to combat ISIS.Drone warfare is perhaps the most potent weapon available to him to achieve his stated goal of relentlessly going after ISIS “ until it’s removed from Syria and from Iraq and finally destroyed .”It is also among the most controversial , because innocent civilians are sometimes caught in the crosshairs. The issue has been so contentious that it has caused some members of the armed forces to write to the president, saying they suffer from PTSD as a result of their role in drone warfare, saying it fuels the “feelings of hatred that ignited terrorism and groups like ISIS.” Some have even resigned their commissions from the armed services in protest.As Obama leaves office, a senior military official told ABC News that the U.S. air campaign and ground assistance in the battle against ISIS is meeting with success. The Pentagon official said that since the offensive began in 2014, an estimated 50,000 ISIS fighters have been killed. There is no official estimate of the number of civilian casualties.That doesn’t mean resolution is at hand. ISIS has been particularly adept at using the internet and social media outlets to export its message around the globe, encouraging lone wolf terrorist attacks that have claimed hundreds of civilian lives in many countries, including the United States . The incoming administration will have no choice but to pick up the battle from here.