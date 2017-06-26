Supreme Court could take action on Trump's travel ban

The next steps in the legal battle over President Donald Trump's travel ban could become clearer today.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide today, its last day in session before summer recess, or at latest tomorrow whether to review the president's executive order temporarily restricting entry into the U.S. of people from six Muslim-majority countries and of any refugees.

The Trump administration appealed to the high court on June 1 to take the case after lower courts blocked the travel ban, which is a revised version of a previous executive order, from going into effect.

The Supreme Court could respond to the administration's request in one of several ways.

The best-case scenario for the White House would be for the court to agree to hear the travel ban case when it returns in fall and to allow the order to go into effect in the meantime. Such a decision would require five of the nine justices to agree to temporarily stay the lower-court injunctions so that the executive order can go into effect and four to vote to take up the case when the court convenes again in October.

Alternatively, the Supreme Court could choose against taking the case, which would leave the lower courts' decisions in place.

Trump's executive order, titled "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States" was issued in March. It would ban for 90 days entry into the U.S. of people from six predominantly Muslim countries and suspend for 120 days acceptance into the U.S. of refugees from anywhere in the world.

