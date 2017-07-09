'This Week' Transcript 7-9-17: Steven Mnuchin, Sen. Ted Cruz, and Walter Shaub

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT FOR 'THIS WEEK' on July 9, 2017 and it will be updated.

Also just back from Hamburg, the Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. He joins us from Washington. Mr. Secretary, thank you for joining us this morning.

Lots of tweets from the president this morning. He also said that the sanctions were not discussed in his meeting with President Putin. It is time to, quote, move forward constructively with Russia. Does that mean that new sanctions for Russian interference are off the table?

STEVE MNUCHIN, U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY: Well, George, first of all let me just say I think the trip overall was just an outstanding success. We had over ten bilats. There were three pull-asides. We met with ten leaders, other leaders at the 3Cs conference.

And as it relates to the meeting with Putin, let me be clear, what started out as a 30-minute meeting lasted over two hours. And I think what we should be focused on was that the president handled it brilliantly. Look at what was discussed and what was accomplished. He fully addressed the election situation. He focused on the cease-fire in Syria, which is a major accomplishment. He talked about Ukraine and he talked about North Korea. So this was a very substantive meeting and on very important issues.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let me get back to the question though. Are sanctions often the table now?

MNUCHIN: I'm not going -- well, what I would say is, first of all, we have sanctions that are already on the table and we expect to enforce those sanctions.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And secondly you said that the issue of Russian meddling was fully discussed. What we don't know is does President Trump agree with President Putin that does he accept President Putin's denials?

MNUCHIN: Well, Georgie, everybody is focused on that. And what they should be focused on is what was discussed in the substance of the meeting. And let me just say, why would President Trump broadcast exactly what he said in the meeting. Strategically, that makes no sense. What he broadcast and what...

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, he's already doing that on Twitter this morning. He's just not answering that question.

MNUCHIN: I got it, which why should he answer that question directly? He's made it very clear how he feels. He's made it very clear that he addressed it straight on. And there was significant substance.

This is a very important, important for us to have discussions on substantive issues. And I think the president handled it brilliantly.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You say he's made it very clear how he feels. But we all saw that press conference earlier in the week in Hamburg where the president said about three different things on whether or not Russia meddled. He said I think it was Russia. I think others did it. No one knows for sure.

What is the president's position on whether or not Russia interfered in the election? Does he accept the conclusions of the intelligence community?

MNUCHIN: I think it was very clear what he said. He said those three things and that's what he believes. But, again, what's important here is, what is the president doing? This is a president that's focused on action. And this was a foreign trip where we had very, very significant meetings. This was substance. We had over an hour and a half meeting with President Xi and his team where we focused on trade, economic issues, North Korea, following up with a commence sieve dialogue with them here in D.C. in July. President Trump is focused on action and getting things done.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, just to be clear, the president does not accept the very clear conclusion of the intelligence community. I want to read it right here. They said we assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election. The president saying no one knows for sure.

MNUCHIN: Again, what I would say is the president is focused on strategically negotiating with Putin. And we have some very serious issues to deal with, which are Syria, a cease-fire that's in both of our interests and having a no-fly zone, dealing with the issues in the Ukraine, which are very important. Dealing with North Korea and the ballistic missile. That's what the president is focused on.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The president also said in his tweets this morning that he's setting up a cybersecurity partnership with President Putin. That's already drawn a response from many, including Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida who says partnering with Putin on a cybersecurity unit is akin to partnering with Assad on a chemical weapons unit. Your response?

MNUCHIN: Well, in all due respect, and I think very highly of the senator, but let me just comment on that. I think this is a very important step forward that what we want to make sure is that we coordinate with Russia, that we're focused on cybersecurity together, that we make sure that they never interfere in any democratic elections or conduct any cybersecurity.

And this is like any other strategic alliance, whether we're doing military exercises with our allies or anything else. This is about having capabilities to make sure that we both fight cyber together, which I think is a very significant accomplishment for President Trump.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I know you also believe that the fact that the G20 is now focusing on trade is a win for President Trump as well, including their focus on the trade in steel.

President Trump before this meeting was closing in on a decision whether to impose tariffs and quotas on imported steel. The president of the European Commission vowed retaliation if he does that. Are you worried that kind of decision from President Trump could spark a trade war?

MNUCHIN: No, I'm not worried at all. Quite the contrary. We had substantive conversations on steel, especially with the Chinese delegation. We're making very good progress with them and I think that the threat of different actions in trade sanctions and other things is what's led to very proactive discussions with all of our counterparts. And what we're trying to do is negotiate agreements with them and I think we're making very good progress on that. And if we can't get the agreements that President Trump wants, then we'll take action on trade.

STEPHANOPOULOS: It had been reported that the president was days or weeks away from reaching this decision on steel tariffs or steel quotas. Is he now going to put that off until the G20 have a chance to examine it?

MNUCHIN: Again, I think President Trump's made it very clear. He's not going to broadcast all his strategies, so that when we're negotiating kind of with all of our counterparts we're doing, we're not going to broadcast on TV what our strategy is exactly when we're taking actions.

What I can tell you is we had very substantive discussions and we think we're going to move forward . And let me tell you, you know, we made major progress from my first G20 finance minister's meeting, where we discussed trade and it was 19-1. We had almost a complete consensus on trade at this G20 leaders meeting, where if you look in the communique we have language on -- around reciprocal tradeand the importance of reciprocal trade and anti-(INAUDIBLE). And almost every single bilat we were in, the president talked about trade and what we're looking for is free and free trade and we're looking to make sure that we can grow our exports so that we don't have a giant trade imbalance.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let's talk about Mexico. You were in the bilateral meeting with the Mexican president that President Trump was in. And right before that meeting, the president was asked if he still thinks Mexico should pay for the wall. Want to show that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: Mr. Trump, do you still want Mexico to pay for the wall?

TRUMP: Absolutely.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you all. Thank you very much.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: So the president said, "Absolutely" in front of the cameras. Did he raise that issue with the Mexican president in the meeting? There was nothing about it in the joint readout of the meeting.

MNUCHIN: Again, the substantive portion of the meeting was really talking about NAFTA. That's the major issue. We also talked about immigration, where we've made enormous progress with them on combating illegal immigration, which is a very important issue.

I think, you know, we have a 90-day period where we can't negotiate on NAFTA but we can talk about principles. We're moving forward very proactively. We've had discussions with them and the Canadians, and I think we're looking forward to renegotiating NAFTA. And that's the significant accomplishment.

As it relates to the wall, I'm confident we'll figure out the wall. And whether we do a solar wall that we can sell electricity, or whether we do an electronic wall or a traditional wall, we're going to move forward with the wall.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But Mexico is not going to pay for it, are they?

MNUCHIN: I didn't say that. The president has said that he expects that it will be paid for. And we'll deal with that at the right time.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You know, you say that, but the president apparently didn't bring it up with the Mexican president. I spoke with Secretary of State Tillerson about a month back and he said he didn't bring it up in his meeting with the Mexican foreign minister. Isn't it time to concede that Mexico is not going to pay for that wall and you're not going to be able to renegotiate NAFTA if you insist on Mexico paying for the wall?

MNUCHIN: Again, what I would say is that's not the focus for the moment. The focus is NAFTA. I think, again, we have a very good relationship with the Mexican government and with the president. And I think we're moving very proactively to a solution.

And, again, the two priorities at the moment are immigration, where we've already made substantial progress, and NAFTA. And, again, let me tell you, I sat in every single meeting -- other than the Russian meeting. These were substantive meetings, and whether it was Chancellor Merkel, whether it was Prime Minister Theresa May, whether it was the trilat we had with Japan and the Republic of Korea, these were substantive discussions on economics, national security, Korea. President Trump is all about action and this was just -- we had lots and lots of meetings with lots of discussion on important issues.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So bottom line, immigration and NAFTA renegotiation are priorities. Paying for the wall is not.

I want to move on to tax reform now. I know you're in the middle of that as well, and the meetings with Speaker Ryan and others. When will the plan be ready and is it still your goal that the wealthy will not receive a net tax cut?

MNUCHIN: So let me just say, we're absolutely committed to getting tax reform done this year. I think it's critical for economic growth. I think as you've heard us say, we need to get back to 3 percent or better GDP. And our plan is to have a full-blown release of the plan in the beginning of September, with being able to vote and getting this passed before the end of the year.

And we are having meetings multiple times every week with the leadership of the House and the Senate. We're having lots of listening sessions. We probably met with 300 or 400 different business leaders, outsiders, think tasks. We're learning from the health care process and we're going to get tax reform done this week.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The website --

MNUCHIN: This year. Excuse me.

STEPHANOPOULOS: The website Axios reported that Steve Bannon in the White House is advocating a 40 percent top tax rate. He wants a 4 in front of it. Maybe even higher than 40 percent. Is that idea actually on the table?

MNUCHIN: No, it's not. I have never heard Steve mention that. It's another example of a false leak that's being reported. I think it's very clear kind of we have a proposal out there that the administration has put out with a top rate of 35 percent where we reduce and eliminate almost every single deduction. So that means that people who are in the high tax state also have no tax reduction, and it'll be offset by reduced deductions.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So --

MNUCHIN: That's the current plan.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That seems to be a slight change in your position. Before, you were saying that no one -- none of the wealthy would get a net tax cut. Now you're only saying the wealthy in the high tax states will not get a net tax cut.

MNUCHIN: Well, again, let me just say, the plan hasn't been finalized and I think, again, for most people, they have lots of deductions. You know, I think we've heard a lot of feedback from New York, California, New Jersey, Connecticut, Illinois, and I think we want to be sensitive to those states and those economies as we shape the plan.

But, again, the president's focus is a middle income tax cut, reforming the business tax system to make it competitive, and creating a tax simplification that will grow this economy.

STEPHANOPOULOS: No one in the middle class will have a tax increase?

MNUCHIN: That's our objective, absolutely.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And also the big question of whether this is going to be tax reform or a tax cut, is it going to be revenue neutral. Under the current budget rules, any tax reform would have to pay for itself over ten years or be revenue neutral.

Will your plan meet that standard or are considering something that would increase the deficit over that time frame of ten years?

MNUCHIN: Well, let me just be clear. First of all, we're finalizing the details of the plan, so there's certain issues that are still on the table. But I will say this will be tax reform and tax cuts, and we expect that the plan will be fully paid for.

Now, one of --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Over ten years?

MNUCHIN: -- issues that I've talked about -- again, what I've talked about before is there are different projections. And with our projections, you create over $2 trillion of additional revenues. So it will be paid for over ten years. The question is whether we'll get credit for all of that under the -- under the current models of the joint tax commission. And, again, that's one of the things that's under negotiations that we're discussing right now with leadership.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You've got a lot on your plate, including raising the debt limit. The chairman of the House Freedom Caucus are -- and those in the House, conservatives -- are insisting that any debt ceiling has to be paired -- increase has to be spared with spending reforms and cuts that move the budget towards balance. Is that something you're considering?

MNUCHIN: Well, again, let me just say on the debt limit, you know, I've said this before -- I'm all for controlling spending. And I think that Congress has the absolute right to control spending and we should be focused on that, particularly given the size of the national debt.

Having said that, when we've already committed to pay for things, we have to honor those commitments. And the debt limit is about paying for things that we've already committed to. It's different than the budget process.

So one of the things I think over time is we need to change this debt limit process so that we're focused on controlling expenses, but that when we've committed for them it's clear we're going to pay for them. And the dollar is the reserve currency of the world, and the United States is the best credit in the world, and we're going to keep it that way.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So it sounds like you want a clean debt limit.

I want to do a final question on health care. You know the Senate is considering their repeal plans; it looks like it's having trouble right now and the president, just before the break, tweeted out that if Republican senators are unable to pass what they're working on now, they should immediately repeal and then replace at a later date. Is that the fallback position?

MNUCHIN: You know, what I would say is that the president's first priority is for the Senate, the House to pass the plan. And I know you have Senator Ted Cruz on right after me, and I'm very hopeful that his plan and his changes will get supported. And I think we'd like to get health care done.

If we don't get this passed then the president as he said will go to the next plan.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Secretary Mnuchin, thanks for your time this morning.

MNUCHIN: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And we do have Senator Ted Cruz standing by. I want to go to him right now. Senator Cruz, you just heard Secretary Mnuchin right there. He seemed to endorse your plan.

The way I understand it, you're saying, you're advocating, you want to give insurance companies the ability to offer variety of plans in every state as long as they include one that includes the basic benefits package. Some analysts are saying that's going to be a classic death spiral.

SEN. TED CRUZ, (R) TEXAS: Well, good morning, George. Good to be with you.

You know, when it comes to repealing Obamacare, what I think is critical is that Republicans, we've got to honor the promise we made to the voters that millions of Americans are hurting under Obamacare.

I believe we can get this done. I believe Republicans can come together to honor that promise. And I think the way to do it is to focus on lowering premiums. The biggest reason so many are frustrated or angry with Obamacare is that it's made premiums sky rocket.

Now, how do we lower premiums? We do so through two things. Number one, and this is actually already included in the bill, we allow people to pay premiums from health savings accounts so you can pay from pretax dollars, that's a 20 percent to 30 percent decrease for many taxpayers in premiums immediately. That's a proposal I introduced and has been incorporated in the Senate bill. That's a big deal.

But number two, you referenced is the consumer freedom option. And I think really the consumer freedom option is the key to bringing Republicans together and getting this repeal passed, and what that says is you, the consumer, should be able to choose what health care you want to buy. If you want to buy a plan with all the bells and whistles, with all of the mandates under title 1, you can buy that plan, those plans will be on the market. Those plans will have significant federal taxpayer money behind them, but on the other hand if you can't afford a full Cadillac plan, you should be able to buy another plan that meets your needs. And so the consumer freedom option gives you, the consumer, choice whether to go with the full Cadillac or a skinnier plan that's a lot more affordable and for a lot of consumers that may be much better than having no coverage whatsoever, which is what they have now.

STEPHANOPOULOS: As you know, this could be an uphill fight with some of your colleagues, including Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa. What it is going to mean for coverage of pre-existing conditions. Here's what he said to Iowa public radio about your proposal.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY, (R) IOWA: There's a real feeling that that's subterfuge to get around preexisting conditions. And if it is, in fact, subterfuge, and it has the effect of annihilating the preexisting conditions requirement that we have in the existing bill, then obviously I would object to that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEPHANOPOULOS: What do you say to Senator Grassley.

CRUZ: Well, look, I think we are making steady progress and I think the conversations have been collaborative and in good faith.

You know, I don't think we should be deceived by Chuck Schumer and his attacks and misstatements.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But that's Chuck Grassley, not Chuck Schumer.

CRUZ: I understand that, but what's being repeat there is what Schumer said this week which is that he called it a hoax. And listen, Chuck Schumer and Barack Obama know a lot about health care hoaxes. They sold Obamacare saying if you like your plan you can keep your plan, that wasn't true. If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor. That wasn't true.

They promised the average family their premiums would drop $2,500 a year under Obamacare. That wasn't true. In fact, their premiums have sky rocketed.

When it comes to preexisting conditions, the consumer freedom amendment was designed to be a compromise, to bring together both conservatives and moderates to unify the party. How does it do that? Because it maintains preexisting conditions protections. It is predicated on plans being offered that meet every one of the mandates, including preexisting conditions. So it doesn't take away anything that people have right now.

STEPHANOPUOLOS: But let me just stop you there.

CRUZ: All it does is it adds new options.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let me stop you, because it requires only one plan in the state have that basic benefit package. And you know what the concern is of many health care analysts. They say that plan that, you know, the healthy and wealthier people are going to take the low cost plans. They're all going to flood in to the low cost plans, leave a high risk pool for those who actually have serious health problems, premiums, deductibles are going to skyrocket in that pool, make it unaffordable.

CRUZ: OK, so let's talk about how that would operate. That's an understandable policy concern. And I think it's right that you would see some market segmentation. You would see some younger and healthier consumers choose to go to freedom plans that have much lower premiums. And the argument that you're laying out is, well, gosh, with that drive up premiums on the Title 1 plan. I don't believe it would for two reasons. Number one, for the people getting the freedom plans you'd see a massive decrease in premiums. That's a lot of people getting benefit. But for the people still on the Title 1 exchanges, we've got two major sources of taxpayer revenue -- the first are the tax credits, the second are over $100 billion of stabilization funds.

And, George, the question really here is how are we going to provide for, how are we going to provide assistance to, people with serious diseases, serious pre-existing conditions? There is widespread agreement in Congress there's going to be significant assistance.

Here's what Obamacare does. It takes tens of millions of young healthy people and it jacks up their premiums, it doubles or triples their premiums, and takes all that extra money not for them but uses it to cross-subsidize people who are sick. I don't think that's fair. I don't think that makes sense. I'd much rather use direct taxpayer funds. Let's use Warren Buffett's taxes and not some 30-year-old who's struggling and just beginning her career. Don't double her premiums to cross-subsidize other people. That's what Obamacare does. It's wildly unfair.

STEPHANOPOULOS: I think one of the issues is that people say you don't have enough money to subsidize middle class people; it'd only be going to low income.

But I do have to move on.

CRUZ: And, George, let me point out that that's not accurate. Because you've got two different sources of federal taxpayer funds on the exchanges. Number one, the tax credits that are keyed directly to premium prices. But number two, the Senate bill has over $100 billion in funds for the stabilization fund that are designed to stabilize those premiums. The objective has to be -- and I think the way we get this done is focus on lowering premiums. If we're lowering premiums, it's a win/win for everybody.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Right, I think the question is would that be enough?

But what happens -- I know you hope your amendment is going to work. What happens if it doesn't? it seems like we have two different paths being talked about right now. You've got Senator McConnell in Kentucky last week saying, listen, if this fails, you've got to go work with Democrats to shore up the insurance markets. You've got President Trump and Steve Mnuchin just saying, no, we should move to the repeal then replace option.

What's your answer?

CRUZ: I agree with the president, and indeed that's something Mike Lee and I both urged back in January. We pointed out that Congress has voted 40, 50, 60 times to repeal Obamacare. And Mike Lee and I both said, all right, let's start with the language in 2015 that just about every Republican voted for in both houses. Let's pass that, have it go into effect a year or two years from now, and then spend that time debating the replacement.

At the time, that proposal was rejected by leadership and the administration, but if we can't get this done right now, I agree with the president. Then let's honor the promise on repeal and spend more time to get it done.

But let me be clear, George, I believe we can get it done. I think there is an agreement. My objective for the last six months, helping lead the working group on health care, has been to reach consensus, to bring together and unify the Republican conference. And the way we do it is focusing like a laser. How do we lower premiums? The more we're lowering premiums, the better. And if a year from now, two years from now, three years from now, premiums continue to skyrocket, we will have failed. But if they go down, if health insurance is more affordable, that's a big win for everybody.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, before I let you go, do you agree with President Trump that his meeting with President Putin was a big success?

CRUZ: Well, look, I wasn't in the meeting with President Putin. I will say this, I think the president had a very strong trip to Europe, and I think the most notable part of the trip wasn't even the meeting with Putin. I think I'm glad that they're talking. I hope things productive happen.

But I think the most notable part of the trip was President Trump's speech in Poland, which was a powerful speech and it really highlighted the Polish people's resistance -- resistance to the Nazis, resistance to the Soviet Union. He recounted Pope John Paul, one of the great world leaders of history, who stood alongside Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher with a million Poles in the public square.

I've been to that square in Poland where they were chanting, "We want God" in this communist, atheist country under the Iron Curtain, oppressed by the Soviet Union. I got to tell you, I'm certain Putin and the Russians did not like President Trump powerfully telling the power of freedom and the desire of people to live free, to overcome the oppression and tyranny of the Soviet Union. And I would note of modern day Russia as well.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Cruz, thanks for your time this morning.