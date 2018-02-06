Large crowds gathered and big cheers erupted as the Falcon Heavy, SpaceX's most powerful rocket yet, blasted off Tuesday from Kennedy Space Center's pad 39A, where Apollo 11 launched for the moon nearly 50 years ago.

Interested in SpaceX? Add SpaceX as an interest to stay up to date on the latest SpaceX news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Named after Star Wars' "Millennium Falcon," Falcon Heavy is currently hurtling through space towards Mars, with CEO Elon Musk's cherry-red Tesla Roadster on board, along with a spacesuit-clad dummy in tow.

No car has been sent to space before. The Federal Aviation Administration had to sign off on the Heavy-Tesla combo, according to the Associated Press.

If all goes as planned, the Falcon Heavy and its unusual cargo will be orbiting for a billion years, Musk told reporters yesterday.

The Falcon Heavy has three first-stage boosters, strapped together with 27 engines in all. Stretching 40 feet (12 meters) at the base and standing 230 feet (70 meters) tall, the Heavy is a triple dose of the Falcon 9, the company's frequent flyer with just a single booster. At liftoff, the Heavy packs about 5 million pounds of thrust.

Two of the boosters returned minutes later for simultaneous, side-by-side touchdowns at Cape Canaveral. There was no immediate word on whether the third booster made it onto the ocean platform, the AP reported.

The Associated Press

Joe Skipper/Reuters

Now zooming through space at 11 km per second, the Falcon Heavy exceeded expectations.

SpaceX is targeting a long, oval orbit around the sun for the Roadster that will take the car as far out as Mars, and have it making laps for a billion years.

Even Buzz Aldrin, a pilot on Apollo 11 and one of the first men to walk the moon, was in attendance to see what all the hype was about. Aldrin was stopped by Bill Nye the science guy to take a selfie in celebration of the rocket launch, which Nye posted on Twitter.

Celebrating the launch with Buzz Aldrin (he walked on the Moon, y’know...) @TheRealBuzz pic.twitter.com/CVEzJ1PS6m — Bill Nye (@BillNye) February 6, 2018

Two of its rocket boosters returned to Earth, landing on pads at Cape Canaveral.