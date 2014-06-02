Remember those terrible photos you posted on Myspace ten years ago?

Well, Myspace does -– and they might send you some to refresh your memory.

The company is emailing former members their old, embarrassing snapshots in an attempt to lure them back to the social network, popular in the early 2000s.

The email reads, “The good, the rad and the what were you thinking…” and includes a link to the user’s old profile, Mashable reported.

Hot or Not's Co-Founders: Where Are They Now?

'Choose Your Own Adventure' Makes a Comeback on Vine

"Myspace has been reaching out to current and past users to re-engage them through a personalized experience,” a spokesperson told the website.

Myspace has been pushing for a comeback.

In 2011, Justin Timberlake and Specific Media bought the company from News Corp. for $35 million. It soon unveiled a new, modern look and became a popular space for bands to post new music and connect with fans.

Last year, the company reportedly spent $20 million on an ad campaign to get users excited about the new Myspace.

While social media users compared the old-photo tactic to blackmail, it at least serves as a reminder to users to be careful about what they post online. Myspace has 15 billion photos of users in its database, according to Mashable. That’s nothing compared to Facebook, which has said it has more than 250 billion user photos.