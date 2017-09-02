Transcript for Bank of America Tests Fully Automated Banks

In today's tech sites fully automated banks Bank of America's testing the concept with three branches in Minneapolis and Denver. The offices have ATMs and video conferencing equipment in case a customer wants to talk to a banker for now an employee is on hand to help customers use the equipment focus of the reports are accurate the next iPhone will have some. Radical neat features and a big price tag also the base price for that phone eight. Reportedly will be more than a thousand dollars it could come listen to blends the reading camera and an edge to edge screen that also rumored to have. Facial recognition and possibly coming out this June. And check out the game banned from Atari might look like an apple wants read it's all about playing classic games twenty of them are pre loaded including pump asteroids and in the game and is expected to be available. By September retail price 199 dollars does you tech bets.

