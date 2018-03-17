3 bridge-collapse victims found dead in cars recovered from scene in Florida, confirming death toll of at least 6

Mar 17, 2018, 11:35 AM ET
PHOTO: Members of the National Transportation Safety Board investigate the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed on March 15, near Florida International University in Miami, March 16, 2018.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Three victims have been found dead from the fatal bridge collapse in Miami after crews removed two cars from the rubble left at the scene, police said today.

The recovery of the three bodies confirms a death toll of at least six from Thursday's collapse of a newly-installed pedestrian bridge near Florida International University.

Police said four bodies are now in the custody of officials -- the three recovered today and one person who died at a hospital. Authorities said this number is anticipated to grow as crews work to remove more cars trapped under the rubble.

PHOTO: NTSB examine the debris from Thursdays collapse of a bridge on FIUs campus, March 16, 2018 in Miami.Chris ONeil/NTSB
PHOTO: NTSB examine the debris from Thursdays collapse of a bridge on FIUs campus, March 16, 2018 in Miami.Chris ONeil/NTSB
Maurice Kemp, deputy mayor of Miami-Dade County, said today that the primary goal is to remove all victims and cars in a "dignified and respectful manner."

He said crews worked through the night to remove the two cars this morning and will continue the effort until all victims and cars are recovered.

PHOTO: Crushed cars are shown under a section of a collapsed pedestrian bridge, March 16, 2018 near Florida International University in Miami.Wilfredo Lee/AP
PHOTO: Workers, law enforcement and members of the National Transportation Safety Board investigate the scene, March 16, 2018, where a pedestrian bridge collapsed on March 15 a few days after it was built, in Miami.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
FIU had touted the pedestrian bridge as one of the first of its kind, tweeting that it swung into place March 10.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

PHOTO: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department personnel and other rescue units work at the scene where a pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University on March 15, 2018 in Miami.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
PHOTO: A pedestrian bridge collapsed on the Florida International University campus in Miami, March 15, 2018. Cristobal Herrera/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: This photo provided by DroneBase shows the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami, March 15, 2018. DroneBase via AP
