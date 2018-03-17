Three victims have been found dead from the fatal bridge collapse in Miami after crews removed two cars from the rubble left at the scene, police said today.

The recovery of the three bodies confirms a death toll of at least six from Thursday's collapse of a newly-installed pedestrian bridge near Florida International University.

Police said four bodies are now in the custody of officials -- the three recovered today and one person who died at a hospital. Authorities said this number is anticipated to grow as crews work to remove more cars trapped under the rubble.

Maurice Kemp, deputy mayor of Miami-Dade County, said today that the primary goal is to remove all victims and cars in a "dignified and respectful manner."

He said crews worked through the night to remove the two cars this morning and will continue the effort until all victims and cars are recovered.

FIU had touted the pedestrian bridge as one of the first of its kind, tweeting that it swung into place March 10.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

