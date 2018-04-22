3 dead, several injured in shooting at Waffle House near Nashville

Three people are dead and several more are injured after a shooting at a Waffle House in Tennessee early Sunday morning.

Nashville police confirmed three people were shot and killed in the incident, which took place about 3:30 a.m. local time on Sunday in Antioch, Tennessee. Police said four people were also injured in the shooting.

Vanderbilt Hospital spokesperson Jennifer Wetzel said the hospital had accepted three of the injured patients, all of whom are in critical condition. One of those is listed in critical but stable condition.

Antioch is a suburban neighborhood about 12 miles southeast of downtown Nashville.

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Police said they are still looking for the suspect, who was wearing only a green jacket and was otherwise nude at the time of the shooting. A patron managed to wrestle away the rifle being used by the suspect, police said.

There were 35 officers from three precincts which responded to the shooting, police said.

Pat Warner, director of public relations and external affairs for Waffle House, called it a "very troubling" situation.

"We are sending our corporate team from Atlanta and heading to Nashville now," Warner said. "Our thoughts are with those affected."