Manhunt launched for a man linked to two murders in Mississippi

A manhunt is underway for man who is wanted in connection with two murders, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Alex Bridges Deaton, 28, is considered "armed and extremely dangerous," and remains at large Sunday after having been connected to at least three crimes, authorities said.

Officials said Deaton is connected to Brenda Pinter, who was found murdered Thursday afternoon, and he is wanted in the shooting early Friday of a jogger, who was wounded by "a white male with facial hair."

Deaton is also wanted in connection with 30-year-old Heather Robinson, who was found murdered on Friday afternoon inside her home at the Vineyards Apartments near the Castlewoods subdivision in Rankin County, after the sheriff's department received a request for a welfare check.

A deputy and a family member entered the home and found her dead, according to Sheriff Bryan Bailey of Rankin County.

Deaton is wanted for aggravated assault and murder by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Robinson's white 2012 GMC Acadia SUV was missing when her body was found, and authorities say that it's possible Deaton could still be driving that vehicle.

The jogger told police that the shooter fired at her out of the driver's window of a small white SUV, which fits the description of the Acadia.

The vehicle bears a Mississippi Nurses Foundation tag with the number F396 NF.

Deaton may have fled the state, and a law enforcement source told ABC News that he is believed to be in Oklahoma as of this afternoon.

ABC News' Benjamin Stein contributed to this report.