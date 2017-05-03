Mother of American man killed in Belize: 'All I know is not enough'

The mother of the American veteran who was found dead in Belize from an apparent strangulation spoke out in an interview with "Good Morning America" today, describing her shock as well as her desperate search for more information about what happened to her son, whose body was found Monday in the small Latin American nation.

"If I'm not talking about it, I'm thinking about him, every minute I'm thinking about him," Char DeVoursney said of her son Drew DeVoursney. "And now every bit of news, like finding out how they died, is just eating at me, it's very hard to get the next little bit of news."

The bodies of Drew DeVoursney, 36, of Atlanta, Georgia, and his girlfriend, Francesca Matus, 52, of Toronto, Canada, were found on Monday afternoon, according to local authorities. An autopsy ruled that they died of strangulation, police said.

"All I know is not enough," said Char DeVoursney about the case that police are now classifying as a murder. "I know that the vehicle was found about two days before their bodies were found."

"They said that their hands were duct taped, they were strangled, and the bodies had been decomposing for at least five days," she added. "They can't send his body back because it's so decomposed, they have to cremate him."

"I can't figure it out at all, it just sounds so bizarre to me," she said.

Char DeVoursney described her son as "strong" and "brave," saying that she hopes he will be remembered for these traits.

"He just loved people," she said, adding that he joined the Marines following the 9/11 attacks. "He did two tours in Afghanistan and went back after he got out of the Marines, went back as a contractor."

She said that after he returned from Afghanistan, "he was diagnosed with PTSD."

Drew DeVoursney originally went to Belize to buy property with his best friend from the Marines, according to his mother.

She said that at one point he even hoped to "establish some citizenship there."

The mother said it was "very comforting" to know that he was not alone when he died.

She said she hopes "to be able to find out exactly what happened and who did it."

"We want more details," Char DeVoursney said. "That's what I'm hoping for right now."