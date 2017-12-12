NYC bombing suspect charged with state offenses, federal terrorism charges to come

The man accused of detonating an explosive in the New York City subway system Monday morning was charged today with criminal possession of a weapon, supporting an act of terrorism and making a terroristic threat -- all state charges.

The suspect, Akayed Ullah, 27, is also expected to face federal terrorism offenses as soon as today.

The Monday morning explosion occurred in an underground passageway near the Port Authority Bus Terminal, sending commuters scrambling to evacuate a major transit hub just blocks from Times Square. Despite the rush-hour crowds, only five people suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Ullah was badly injured from the explosion.

Authorities called the homemade device an "improvised low-tech explosive" that was attached to the suspect with hook-and-loop fasteners and zip ties.

A law enforcement source said the bomb was built from a 12-inch-long pipe, black powder and rigged with a 9-volt battery and a wire that came from a Christmas light. Because it was strapped to the suspect, the assumption is he had been prepared to die a suicide bomber, the source said. The pipe had nails stuffed into it, the source said, and it had the ability to impose more injuries than it did.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo called the underground explosion “one of our worst nightmares.” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called it an "attempted terrorist attack."