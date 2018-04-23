Transcript for Spring storm moving up East Coast with heavy rain

Severe storms have been slamming the south overnight at least two tornadoes have been confirmed in southern Alabama one touchdown and a mobile home park in the town of Foley. Overturning some RVs and leaving five people injured. And in Louisiana surveillance video shows the moment a tornado swept through a drive in restaurant south of New Orleans yesterday morning. Nearby drivers were pushed off the road into a field but luckily nobody injured. And now let's pick a closer look at your forecast for this month. That same storm system we just showed you is heading into Georgia and the Carolinas today with heavy rain severe thunderstorms possible hail. And gusty winds travel delays are likely so some minor flooding. Temperatures in the south will be moderate today with a high of 72 in Atlanta 77 an award lens. Highs in the northeast will reach about 68 Minneapolis will top out at 67 today Salt Lake City at 68. It'll be mild and comfortable although layup to Seattle seventy degrees there 51. In Great Falls.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.