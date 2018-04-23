Transcript for Suspect in Waffle House shooting exhibited erratic behavior

Good morning everyone went again with the urgent manhunt for a suspect accused of gunning down four people at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville now police fear that he is armed and as a precaution local schools are not along visitors today. Overnight we learned more about the suspect's troubled past and the terrifying moments inside that Waffle House. We're also hearing from two men were being called heroes for risking their lives to save others in the line of fire. Needy tales overnight on the victims gunned down at this Nashville Waffle House all four were in their twenty's. Including Tori and Sandra an employee at the restaurant Cooper as his mother writing on FaceBook today's of the hardest day of my life. A Q Ed de Silva was a student at Middle Tennessee State University. His girlfriend recovering as well after being wounded and the ebony groves a senior at Belmont University. She was eating with her sorority sisters when police say 29 year old Travis ranking started shooting and AR fifteen through the window from outside he then went inside the restaurant opening fire again once he got inside it sounded like he just. She sprayed the rest of his bullets out. Witnesses say he paused to reload and that's when James Sean rush the suspect wrestling the gun away but burning his hands on the guns heart Barrow. You have to do this now where is not going to be. If if if I let alone their weapon wasn't going to be. Another window wasn't going to be another chance. Charles Best friend is also being called a hero brain in the Murray. Pulled several people into the bathroom likely saving their lives. We push a couple goes into the back bathroom and then me a guy another lady we went into my bathroom and locked it. Com and the shots just got about it. This morning authorities are revealing rankings history of mental illness according to a 2016 incident report police in Illinois or were called to CVS parking lot. Where he was delusional and believed Taylor Swift was harassing and stalking and hacking his phone and last year the Secret Service arrested him for trespassing near the White House during that investigation police confiscated those weapons including the AR fifteen he allegedly used at the Waffle House. But investigators say rankings father got those guns back. And gave them to his son. Immediately after the shooting the acting mayor of Nashville called for stricter gun laws if we can all just come together. For this and for the greater good we can take these weapons of war off the streets of our country. And back in Illinois high ranking was accused of diving into a public pool last summer wearing a house coat and then allegedly exposing himself to lifeguards. He moved to Nashville last fall and worked in construction but he hadn't been to work. Since last Monday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.