Swimmer eager to get back to water after sea lion attack

More
Christian Einfeldt said he was a quarter mile from shore when a male sea lion started to track him in the water.
1:21 | 12/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Swimmer eager to get back to water after sea lion attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51820715,"title":"Swimmer eager to get back to water after sea lion attack","duration":"1:21","description":"Christian Einfeldt said he was a quarter mile from shore when a male sea lion started to track him in the water.","url":"/US/video/swimmer-eager-back-water-sea-lion-attack-51820715","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.