Syracuse fraternity members removed from classes following racist video

More than a dozen Theta Tau fraternity members were removed from classes after video emerged showing members participating in racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic skits, according to school officials.
0:24 | 04/23/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Syracuse fraternity members removed from classes following racist video
You fallout from that racist video shot inside a fraternity at Syracuse university school officials say eighteen. Members of Theta tau fraternity. Seeing during that racist sketch have now been removed from campus as investigation continues the university newspaper reports another video was shot at the frat house. In which students were mocking the assault of a disabled person. University says it's now reviewing the entire Greek system.

