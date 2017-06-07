-
Now Playing: Plane Engine Catches Fire After Making Emergency Landing
-
Now Playing: Singapore Airlines Flight Catches Fire
-
Now Playing: Plane catches fire while taxiing after landing in Denver
-
Now Playing: New developments in killing of veteran New York City police officer
-
Now Playing: Inside the chaos of a burning passenger plane and a terrifying evacuation
-
Now Playing: United Airlines forces 2-year-old from his paid seat
-
Now Playing: Officials warn about the dangers of hot cars
-
Now Playing: Surveillance footage shows dorm explosion at university
-
Now Playing: 92-year-old grandmother serves as flower girl in granddaughter's wedding
-
Now Playing: Rep. Steve Scalise remains in serious condition after undergoing surgery to manage infection
-
Now Playing: Traffic stop ends with police officer delivering baby
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritans rescue truck driver
-
Now Playing: Scene of NYC officer killing caught on surveillance video
-
Now Playing: Bomb squad investigates 'suspicious truck' at Hanscom Air Force Base
-
Now Playing: Cop slain while on duty in the Bronx
-
Now Playing: NYPD swears in over 500 new recruits
-
Now Playing: Philando Castile's mom urges people to 'treat each other better' a year later
-
Now Playing: Mystery surrounds death of National Guard member overseas
-
Now Playing: 1-year-old picks fight with his own shadow
-
Now Playing: Firefighters save the day after 6-year-old gets finger stuck in desk