Transcript for Search for missing Argentine submarine with 44 crew members onboard

That's in the Hamilton heights neighborhood of Manhattan. The hunt in a missing submarine case. Last heard from two days ago now deep beneath the sea. They are hoping for a signal. Any kind of signal. Dozens of crew members onboard that submarine. Here's Matt Gutman. Reporter: That massive search off the coast of Argentina and a nation waiting for a ping of life from the missing submarine. The San kwaun is one of three submarines. The crew navigating the seas by paper charts and periscopes. It was supposed to be a routine trip from the southern tip of the continent to the San Juan's home base. Argentina has deployed helicopters in the search about 250 miles off the Argentine coast. A fire onboard knocked out communications at some point on Wednesday. If you don't know where the submarine is, where it's in distress, then you can have all the rescue gear in the world and it's not going to make a difference. Reporter: We learned the U.S. Has deployed a plane to the search site and the rescue operation urgent because only enough air left in the submarine to last the crew for a number of hours. David. Matt, thank you. Next the outrage this evening after a decision by the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.