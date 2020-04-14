20/20 Full Episodes
Deeply personal home videos, new exclusive interviews & police body camera video. The powerful 20/20 event special with the Courier Journal premieres Friday night at 9|8c on ABC.
Nov 13
The mystery of what happened to Susan Powell and her young sons' horrific death
Her body is still missing. Her husband killed himself and their sons.
Nov 13
Susan Powell’s secret letter: ‘If I die, it may not be an accident’
Police discovered a safety deposit box that contained Susan Powell’s makeshift last will and testament. She wrote about her “extreme marital stress" and a note to her boys: “I would never leave you!”
Nov 5
Country stars detail COVID-19 hardships for band, crew, venues: 'It's devastating'
Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and others discuss shutdown shock
Nov 9
Women in country music talk pushing for more representation and diversity
Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton and Kelsea Ballerini weighed in on the subject.
