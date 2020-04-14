20/20 2020

Friday @ 9PM EST

  •  
  •  
David Muir and Amy Robach

20/20 RECENT REPORTS

VIDEO: ‘BREONNA TAYLOR: SAY HER NAME’ | 20/20 Event Special airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC
01
Play
ABCNews.com

‘BREONNA TAYLOR: SAY HER NAME’ | 20/20 Event Special airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC

Deeply personal home videos, new exclusive interviews & police body camera video. The powerful 20/20 event special with the Courier Journal premieres Friday night at 9|8c on ABC.
Nov 13
PHOTO: Susan Cox Powell is seen here in this undated family photo.
02
The Cox Family

The mystery of what happened to Susan Powell and her young sons' horrific death

Her body is still missing. Her husband killed himself and their sons.
Nov 13
VIDEO: Susan Powell’s secret letter: ‘If I die, it may not be an accident’
03
Play
ABCNews.com

Susan Powell’s secret letter: ‘If I die, it may not be an accident’

Nov 5
PHOTO: Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Phillip Sweet of
04
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Country stars detail COVID-19 hardships for band, crew, venues: 'It's devastating'

Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and others discuss shutdown shock
Nov 9
PHOTO: Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini and Mickey Guyton attend the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 13, 2019 in a composite image.
05
Getty Images, Wireimage, FILE

Women in country music talk pushing for more representation and diversity

Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton and Kelsea Ballerini weighed in on the subject.
Nov 10